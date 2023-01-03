Confusion clouds appointment to emergency services board

Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath was a little befuddled but appreciative when Manuel DeLuna spoke during public comments to introduce himself, offer his services, and promise to be at meetings each month.
He wasn’t alone. Apparently none of the three commissioners (Commissioner Steven Goetsch was absent) caught on either that DeLuna was applying for the open position on the Wharton County Emergency Services District No. 3 Board of Directors until it was almost too late.
The confusion came at the Dec. 27 session of commissioners court when the commissioners were asked to select a new board member from three candidates because the ESD No. 3 board could not settle on a candidate.
The meeting began with Wharton City Secretary Paula Favors addressing the commissioners during public comment to request the agenda item No. 8 be removed from the consent agenda and deliberated separately. She was followed by DeLuna, who said he moved to Wharton over three years ago.
“I have worked in construction the majority of my entire life. I’ve held majority positions as vice president, and also construction manager, superintendent, and also an inspector. I am a certified inspector – home inspector – and I have nine different licenses. I have worked and managed a budget of multimillion dollar projects. And my family’s ancestors are from El Campo in Texas … Like I said, I’ll be I’ll do my best. And I’ll be in the meetings every month,” he said, never mentioning anything about the emergency services district.
After working through the first seven items on the agenda and then approving the rest of the consent agenda, the court took up item No. 8 which called for the board to appoint Gary Bonewald to a two-year term on the ESD No. 3 Board of Directors.
“My office was provided with three nominees. And this was just a few days ago right before Christmas. And the nominees were Gary Bonewald, Manuel DeLuna, and Teresa Priem … We’ve never picked one; we haven’t. We pretty much rubberstamp what the committees have asked because they know who’s involved, they know who attends. So we’ve kind of always done that,” Spenrath said.
Favors said she wanted to make sure the commissioners understood there were three candidates – not just Bonewald as the agenda stated – for the position and that they were being asked to pick one.
“The (ESD) board was not able to come to a decision. And normally we don’t have three candidates. I think it’s probably been probably five or six years since we’ve had multiple (candidates) and I think that was when the commissioners had made a decision before,” Favors said. “So it is an emergency medical board that is over our EMS or provides for our EMS department. So we’re just asking the commissioners to choose one of the three candidates that are provided.”
She said the ESD No. 3 board had questions about a potential conflict of interest because Bonewald is the EMS instructor at Wharton County Junior College. County Attorney Trey Maffett was asked for his opinion and he said there was no conflict.
“The conflict concern was he’s teaching at the junior college emergency management training. Okay, and that’s not a conflict, so it’s more of a qualification,” Maffett said.
Commissioner Richard Zahn made a motion to appoint Bonewald to the board and Commissioner Bud Graves seconded it. That’s when Spenrath paused and made the connection to the person who spoke earlier.
“Mr. DeLuna, are you this Mr. DeLuna?” he asked.
“Oh, would you like to say anything?” Spenrath said.
“Oh, well, I didn’t know that was about this. Oh, I’m sorry,” Spenrath said.
“I was trying to volunteer my service,” DeLuna clarified.
After that, the judge and three commissioners, including Doug Mathews, voted to appoint Bonewald.
Bonewald’s term started Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2024. He replaces Sarah Hudgins, who opted not to seek another term. In the consent agenda, the commissioners appointed Mark Sangalli to another term on the ESD No. 3 board, as he was not opposed for the position.
