School board presented program on discipline

The Wharton Independent School District Board of Trustees heard a presentation at its last meeting about a program designed to control the discipline issues that have been impacting the district.
Irene Schultz, an intervention specialist with the Texas Education Agency’s Region 3 Education Service Center, spoke July 21 about the Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS) program and restorative practices. She was invited by the board to present the program.
“Behavior is a form of communication,” she said. “So, we have to figure out what it is they’re trying to communicate to us. And we have to help them communicate in an appropriate way. And that’s what restorative practices is all about; helping them focus on finding ways to communicate why they are behaving the way they are in a positive way.”
Schultz said there are three tiers to the program: Reaffirming relationships, repairing relationships, and rebuilding relationships.
“It focuses on the whole child in a problem-solving framework that looks at preventative measures for intervention as secured one level, the universal level, and then looks at targeted interventions for those students that need a little bit more academically or in behavior. And then tier three is more intensive, and that is where we look at more individualized support,” she said.
Schultz said students need to learn good behaviors early because behavioral problems increase the older they get and the harder they become to correct.
She said teachers are taught the PAX Good Behavior Game which teaches students to work together to make the classroom a peaceful and productive environment.
“Part of PAX it is includes the five social emotional core competencies of what we need to be teaching kids as far as their social emotional awareness,” she said.
Those skills include self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, social awareness, and relationship skills.
“So that is our job, to teach these kids these core competencies, and it’s all interwoven within PAX. So that leads us to restorative practices, which is what you were wanting more information about,” Schultz said. “So restorative practice fits under that MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) umbrella. It reads very well into PBIS positive behavior, intervention support.
“It’s where the school becomes a community, a family, where students have to learn to live within that community. They have to learn to live with each other. And the response to behavior is about repairing the harm done. When you cause harm to your community, your classroom, your school, people are impacted. It’s not about rule-breaking, it’s about kids realizing, learning things like empathy, and realizing what they are doing and the impact it has on everybody within the community,” she said.
Schultz said the program is a long-term process and results will not happen overnight, but they will happen.
“It’s going to help students learn that self-discipline and ownership of their behavior choices,” she said.
Superintendent Michael O’Guin said the district is participating in the PAX program and that help with discipline is one of the things the board discussed at a recent retreat.
“A lot of people believe that the answer is just keep a kid out of class and not address the behavior… If you don’t address the problem it’s going to happen again,” he said. “So we had some conversations in our meeting about everybody has to take ownership and do their part. And so we can’t absolve teachers, we can’t absolve students, we can absolve administrators from doing what they’re supposed to do, because if you do, then none of this works.”
No action was taken and the item will likely come up at a future board meeting for consideration. The board did act on a presentation it received last month and voted unanimously to participate in the Lone Star Governance Initiative offered through Region 3. The program focuses on improving student outcomes by improving leadership and adult behavior. The program costs $3,000 for the initial two-day workshop and $7,000 for coaching support and evaluations.
Public comment
Darin Hale, a 1990 graduate of Wharton High School who has 24 years of experience as an educator in other districts, said he was concerned about the state of things in Wharton ISD. Speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, he said the district needs to work on security and teacher retention.
“First thing we need to do is look at our security,” he said. “Too many teachers I’ve talked to, too many people in families, are worried about the security and safety… if you’re not safe in your classroom, you’re not safe in your school, no learning’s gonna take place. So I challenge you all to look at the safety and security and holding people accountable. Make all stakeholders accountable.”
He said it is important to bring the community together to support the schools.
“Bring in the community, bring in the business leaders, get them involved in your school, that’s how I made my campus recognized. I went to businesses and brought them in to see what they can offer,” he said. “I challenge you all to do the same. Second thing, looking at the STAAR results. Students four through six in math, over half of them can’t do grade level work. In seventh grade 78% cannot do grade level work. That’s a major setback, y’all. I mean, in my district and campuses I’ve worked for, heads would roll. Teachers would have been non-renewed, principals would have been non-renewed. We’ve got to do something.”
He also implored the board to do a better job at teacher recruitment and retention.
“I challenge y’all to do better on the recruitment and keeping your teachers here. Those teachers are going to work for you. Those teachers are going to do everything for you,” he said. “But as an administrator, y’all have to support them. As board members, you have to support. Another thing, listen to your community. We’ve got people speaking out that they said the board doesn’t listen to them. They’ve been to the schools and the principals don’t listen … that the superintendent doesn’t listen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.