School board presented program on discipline

Irene Schultz, an intervention specialist with the Texas Education Agency’s Region 3 Education Service Center, speaks at the July 21 meeting of the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees about the Positive Behavior Intervention Support program and restorative practices.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton Independent School District Board of Trustees heard a presentation at its last meeting about a program designed to control the discipline issues that have been impacting the district.

Irene Schultz, an intervention specialist with the Texas Education Agency’s Region 3 Education Service Center, spoke July 21 about the Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS) program and restorative practices. She was invited by the board to present the program.

