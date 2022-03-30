WISD reports 58% drop in discipline problems

According to a report from the Wharton Independent School District, the number of discipline reports has dropped by 58% over the last two years.
Total disciplinary offenses dropped from 4,853 in 2019-2020 to 2,000 so far this year. Most of that improvement comes in non-reportable offenses, such as minor classroom disruptions, which dropped from 2,094 in 2019-2020 to 247 this year.
“Those are classroom management issues,” Superintendent Michael O’Guin said.
He gave the example of a student talking out of turn in class, but after being reminded by the teacher to raise his or her hand first, the behavior is corrected.
“That might get documented but it’s not reported,” O’Guin said.
The report provided by the district covers 11 of 61 offenses school districts report to the Texas Education Agency in the Public Education Infraction management System (PEIMS). While the non-reportable offenses appear in the district’s report, they are not included in PEIMS.
In the 11 categories reported, the number of offenses dropped in five categories, stayed the same in one and rose in five.
From 2019-2020 to 2021-2022, conduct punishable as a felony fell from one to zero, violations of the student code of conduct dropped from 2,644 to 1,621, terroristic threats fell from nine to zero, assaults on someone other than school staff fell from nine to one, and fighting and mutual combat went from 68 to 61. The only firearm report came in 2020-2021, a year O’Guin doesn’t use for comparison in the report because students were not on campus for nearly two months of that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disciplinary issues increased in non-felony drug use from 22 to 35, public lewdness/indecent exposure from zero to one, criminal mischief from six to 10, bullying from zero to six, and assault of school staff from zero to 18.
The 18 assault reports involved seven students. Ten of the reports were from two SPED/Behavior students who are in the adaptive behavior classroom. Six were from three students who are charged with assaulting a coach during halftime of a football game. Two incidents involved teachers intervening during an altercation when a student resisted while teachers intervened.
O’Guin said each case of bullying “had a consequence for it.” He said he has gone to each campus this year and conducted disciplinary training with teachers and staff and that has resulted in changes in what gets reported. He said things that may not have been considered an assault two years ago is reported as such today.
Another factor O’Guin sites in the improvement in discipline is the implementation of the Restorative Discipline and CHAMPS program, which promotes positive behavior.
