County to give even bigger raises

The Wharton County Commissioners Court postponed adoption of the 2023 budget and property tax rate for two weeks after considering a budget revision allowing them to give a bigger raise to all county employees next year.
The commissioners were scheduled to adopt the proposed $27.8 million budget and set the tax rate at $.39056 per $100 of property valuation following budget hearings Monday morning, but County Judge Phillip Spenrath said he and Auditor Barbara Starling found errors in the proposed budget that freed up more than $200,000.
Spenrath proposed – and all four precinct commissioners individually supported – using that money to give an additional $500 raise to each county employee plus an extra $2,500 to jailers, dispatchers and heads of small departments, including themselves.
The proposal remains at the no-new revenue rate of $.39056 per $100 of property valuation and does not require the county to levy any debt. Whether the rate will mean a tax savings for county resident will depend on their individual property evaluation.
During his presentation, Spenrath reiterated several times that the budget does not include a tax increase and said the proposed tax rate is lower than it has ever been during his tenure as judge and as far back as he can find in the records. He also mentioned the county has been debt-free for several years.
The money for the raises comes from a revenue source Spenrath said he had forgotten – the $160,000 the City of East Bernard pays the county for law enforcement services. He said he had over-budgeted Child Protective Services by $46,000 and he said he was informed sales tax forecasts are higher than previously projected.
“I can increase our sales tax revenue projections by $100,000,” he said.
Using those additional revenues, Spenrath proposed giving every county employee $500 a year more than the $3,000 each was set to receive. An additional $2,500 would go to the 22 correctional officers (jailers) and eight dispatchers, for a $6,000 raise. That same raise goes to the heads of small departments.
At a Aug. 23 hearing Spenrath proposed a $2,500 gross pay increase on top of the $3,000 increase for 18 sheriff’s deputies. Under the new proposal, the deputies, corporals, sergeants, jailers and dispatchers will get a $6,000 raise, an increase ranging from 13.6% to 15.5%, depending on the position.
Spenrath said larger departments in the past have been able to reallocate unused pay steps/grades to provide base pay increases for their employees. Smaller one- and two-person departments don’t have that luxury, so those employees will be given the additional $2,500 increase plus the $3,500 each county employee is getting. Additionally, the administrative assistants for each of the four Justice of the Peace precincts will have their salaries adjusted to put them on more equal footing.
Commissioner, judge salaries
Spenrath and the four commissioners will see their base pay increase by an additional $3,000 over what was previously proposed. Instead of an $8,000 raise, they will each get $11,000, or a 14.4% raise – roughly twice the 7.5% inflation rate. That is because the four commissioners want to make sure they receive $5,000 more than the departments heads.
“I asked you, I polled all four of you informally, you all said, ‘let’s do it.’ And I said, ‘How much more do you want?’ And $5,000 is what you came to,” Spenrath said. “So whatever the last elected official was, you want $5,000 above that? And so it wasn’t my idea, guys. I want it, but I can justify it, I can certainly justify it. And so what this says now is the 29 department heads are getting $2,500, but the commissioners will get $5,000 above the highest elected official not counting the sheriff.”
The base pay does not include increases in longevity pay ($60 for all but Commissioner Bud Graves, who doesn’t qualify yet), travel allowance ($4,889 for Spenrath and $2,093 for the commissioners), cell phone allowance, or the county paid supplement Spenrath gets for the Juvenile Probation Board or his state reimbursed supplement. Other elected officials and department heads also receive some of the allowances.
Spenrath said there have been years when he and the commissioners did not receive a raise, but the department heads and other employees did. Over time, the salaries of several department heads crept up to the level the commissioners were getting paid, and some surpassed it.
Comparisons and justification
Spenrath said he started getting calls and texts Saturday morning after the newspaper came out with a front page story about the commissioners court giving themselves a large raise. He said most contacts were supportive of the raises.
“I have a good friend who used to be a school superintendent in this county… He texted me yesterday, and I want to read this to you. He said, ‘hello Judge Spenrath, the headline in the paper bothered me. You and the commissioners deserve the raises.’”
He said his friend looked up school superintendent salaries from 2018.
“In 2018, Boling paid their superintendent $125,000. You’re getting $75(000) ... He said East Barnard paid $106,000. Louise paid $97,000. That was several years ago. One hundred six? You’re getting 75. All right. El Campo paid $175,000. This year, Wharton is $170,000. You know what, one of those superintendents got a raise this year; $10,000. And you know what the city manager … got this year? $10,000. OK. So, I went on and did a little look at one. You can’t find them all, but one city manager makes $145,000, and you get $75,000,” Spenrath said.
Spenrath continued, “Now, why am I comparing schools and cities? Because what are they like to the county? Taxing entities, right? They take tax dollars. That’s how they function. And who is the head of the schools? Who makes sure everything runs? The superintendent. Okay. Did you know he’s the highest paid person in the school? Well, that’s not fair. He gets more than the principals.”
Spenrath then said he did a little research of his own.
“I contacted a friend of mine who is a junior high principal. You know what the junior high principals get paid here? In El Campo? They’re averaging, they advertise $90,000 to $110,000. So the junior high principal is somewhere around 100 grand. Junior high principal. You’re making 75,” he said.
Spenrath, who used to be a teacher and coach in El Campo ISD, compared their current salaries to his former high school principal.
“I don’t know what the high school principals make. I know 13 years ago, the one that I worked for made $74,000. Thirteen years ago; $74,000… You know what you’re making? Seventy-five,” he said.
Spenrath added the demands of the job are greater than what the other department heads face.
“Barbara (Starling) may not think I should get $5,000 more than her. I don’t know,” he said. “But I would ask her, ‘Barbara, were you in the front of the paper this week over this vote?’ What if this wasn’t my thing? Some of you guys came to me and wanted this, but I’m here to defend it. A couple of you told me, ‘man, I spent all weekend going out and meeting with constituents. They asked me to come to a civic thing.’ Hey, that’s part of the job. Okay, no one was complaining about it. But I guarantee you no one was calling the auditor this weekend complaining about a ditch somewhere or a road.”
Responsibility
Spenrath then explained the responsibility they have as the county’s top elected officials.
“Okay, so I see your positions as the CEOs, you’re the executive officers of the county, that’s by statute. And so I’ve tried to show painstakingly, and I’ve done this every time, openly that we’re not doing anything mischievous,” he said.
He said his long-term strategy of adjusting salaries left the smaller departments, including the commissioners, for the end.
“The difference is, is you guys asked for it and I agree with you that you want to be paid more. You felt because of the responsibilities, because of the budget, because just like the superintendent gets more than the high school guy, just like the city manager gets more than the emergency management or the police chief. That’s the same reason,” he said. “I don’t know why county government is treated differently than the other taxing entities. I don’t know. But you know, the schools get bashed all the time; you can read about it.
“So I don’t know. So, I’m with you, you know, at first I was like, ‘this isn’t gonna go good.’ But you darn sure deserve that. You can read the paper and see why you deserve it. And so … I’m not hiding anything. So these are the salary adjustments we’ve made after this budget. And you see, we took care of the smaller departments,” he said.
Spenrath said these raises complete salary adjustments he has been making since 2011. Originally, he had planned to adjust the jailer and dispatch salaries in 2024, but since that is being done now, he said he proposes addressing longevity pay in the 2024 budget.
Budget hearing
The new budget hearing will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in the commissioners courtroom in the county annex building. The proposed tax rate of $.39056 per $100 of property valuation will fund the proposed $27.8 million budget for 2023. The proposed rate is the no new revenue rate, the levy needed to bring in the same amount of tax dollars as the current year on parcels taxed this cycle. The current tax rate is $.42479. The proposed budget is available online at www.co.wharton.tx.us/page/wharton.Budgets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.