County to give even bigger raises

Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath listens to a speaker during the public comment portion of commissioners court Monday morning. Spenrath later gave a budget presentation proposing larger raises for all county employees.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton County Commissioners Court postponed adoption of the 2023 budget and property tax rate for two weeks after considering a budget revision allowing them to give a bigger raise to all county employees next year.

The commissioners were scheduled to adopt the proposed $27.8 million budget and set the tax rate at $.39056 per $100 of property valuation following budget hearings Monday morning, but County Judge Phillip Spenrath said he and Auditor Barbara Starling found errors in the proposed budget that freed up more than $200,000.

