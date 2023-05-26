Gathering at the Wharton County Peace Officers’ Memorial to honor those that served for Memorial Day, men and women from Wharton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Wharton Police Department (WPD), El Campo Police Department (ECPD) and more paid their respects. Standing tall are (l-r): Ashley Strelec, WPD; John Busby, WPD; Jim Staude, WCSO; Bill Hedges, Captain WCSO; Raymond Jansky, DA Investigator; Justan Moran, WPD (behind Jansky); David Hunter, WPD;William White, WPD; Mark Biskup, ECPD; Ariel Soltura, Lieutenant WPD; Bill Copeland, Pct 1 Constable; Ben Guanajuato, Lieutenant WPD; Ben Evans, Assistant Police Chief WPD; Roddy Rodriguez, Captain WCSO; Shannon Srubar, Sheriff WCSO; Terry Lynch, Police Chief WPD; Jason Mican, Chief Deputy WCSO; Donna Guanajuato, DA Investigator; Matt Machart, WCSO; Scott Grosser, WCSO; Wally Rodriguez, WCSO; Stephanie Schoof, WCSO; David Rangel, WCSO; Jeff Fiala, WCSO; Brandy Pavlock, WCSO; Janis Gusman, WCSO; Russell McDougal, Wharton County Emergency Management; Ty Grahmann, WCSO and Jason Barker, WPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.