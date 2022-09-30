Register to vote before Oct. 11

With a large turnout likely for the upcoming midterm elections, alternate voting arrangements are available for some as the registration deadline nears.
Texas requires voters to register in their county 30 days before the election, so for the Nov. 8 registration deadline is Oct. 11 in person or postmarked if returning it by mail.
“I think it’s going to be a big turnout, we’re planning quite a few machines. With the governor on there, I feel there’s going to be a lot of people,” Wharton County Election Administrator Cindy Richter said. “We haven’t had too many registrations, but we’ve had a lot of people checking on their registration.”
Registering to vote or checking your registration status can be done at www.votetexas.gov or through the Office of the Election Administrator at 979-532-0193.
Voting by mail is an alternative for eligible voters either 65 or older, disabled, out of the county for the election period or confined in jail and otherwise eligible.
“We’ve had a lot of applications for ballot-by-mail, 416 as of Wednesday this year that have been received and are eligible. Early this year before the primary, we had a lot of applications and were getting another push before the midterm. Next year it’ll be less than 50,” Richter said.
The deadline for applying for mail in ballots is Oct. 28.
The 2020 General Election saw the largest turnout since at least 1988 with 16,709 voters, and 14,497 voting early, compared to 14,730 voters in 2016 or 13,208 in 2018 as reported by the Texas Secretary of State.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4.
For residents who work on Election Day, Texas Workforce Commission guidelines allow employees two hours to vote on Election Day during their shift, provided they haven’t already early voted.
Both federal and state offices are up for grabs this year.
