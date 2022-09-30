Register to vote before Oct. 11

With a large turnout likely for the upcoming midterm elections, alternate voting arrangements are available for some as the registration deadline nears.

Texas requires voters to register in their county 30 days before the election, so for the Nov. 8 registration deadline is Oct. 11 in person or postmarked if returning it by mail.

