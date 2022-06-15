Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials recently announced the Baylee Snow of Wharton was one of the 493 students who received a scholarship from the organization’s educational program.
The scholarships are part of the rodeo’s $14.1 million in scholarships and total annual commitment of more than $22 million in educational funding and are awarded to students across the state of Texas.
“Our mission of promoting agriculture while supporting Texas youth and education is at the core of everything we do at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “We are proud of what these scholars have accomplished, and it is thanks to the generosity of our donors that we can support these students as they continue their educational journey.”
The 493 recipients represent the majority of the rodeo’s scholarship programs, including Area Go Texan, Exhibitor, Hildebrand Family, Houston Area, Military and School Art scholarships. Each student received $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree, for a total scholarship commitment of nearly $10 million.
Of the scholarship recipients, 68% are female and 32% are male. About 35% of the scholars are the first in their family to graduate high school and nearly half will be the first in their family to attend college. The scholars will attend 42 different Texas colleges and universities, and the top three schools these students will be attending are Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin, and University of Houston.
The students have chosen 110 different fields of study, with the top chosen majors being biology, psychology, and mechanical engineering. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com.
