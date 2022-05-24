A Pearl Harbor survivor who spent decades teaching El Campo’s youth died Monday in San Antonio.
D.D. Hill was 98.
Hill took his brother’s name to join the U.S. Navy early in World War II and was on the USS Dewey when the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.
Hill’s ship survived the blitz, joining first the rescue efforts and then armed response.
The young machinist mate was just 18 years old, below decks studying for a certification test, when the first bombs dropped.
“I had a front row seat, but I was busy trying to get equipment ready to shoot,” he said. “I saw the smoke from the battleships and the planes with the rising sun over their wings.”
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce named Hill the city’s 2007 Citizen of the Year.
Mayor Chris Barbee, who introduced Hill that night, said “He served his country, his God, his family and his community in many, many ways. But being a humble man, he is not a braggart, although he has a lot to brag about.”
Born in Pharr, deep in the Texas Valley, on Aug. 20, 1923, Hill joined the Navy in 1940.
“I was working for a dime an hour out on the farm. I wanted to serve my country and I wanted to get off that farm. I got $21 a month, my clothes and hot and cold running water,” he told the Leader-News in an interview for a previous story.
While living in El Campo, Hill shared recollections of Pearl Harbor throughout the area to groups of children, veterans and citizens.
The Dewey fought at Guadalcanal and the battle of the Coral Sea with Hill aboard before the farm boy made it back to Texas soil.
He enrolled at Texas A&M after leaving the Navy in 1946, and married college sweetheart Mary Lou Bloodworth Dec. 24, 1950.
Hill moved to Wharton County to teach ag at Crescent High School, transferring when the small rural district located where the Wharton County Youth Fair now stands, consolidated with El Campo ISD.
“For many years, he shaped the mind of young people who now are not so young, but they are making a contribution to this community now,” Gordon Sorrel said in his nominating letter.
Hill taught ag for 34 years, 27 of those years at ECHS.
For decades, he worked with a mentorship program for at-risk students while also volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club and Boy Scouts of America. Hill was a Mason as well.
“For years he was been a staunch defender of everything that is or should be right in our community,” Rocky Hamman wrote of Hill in her nomination letter. “He is a living example of what life should hold and how to give back to others.”
A memorial service is pending at Wheeler Funeral Home of El Campo along with services at the First United Methodist Church where he had been a member.
Hill will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.