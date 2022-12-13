Commissioners honor retiring treasurer for 12 years of service

After 12 years of service, Wharton County Treasurer Donna Thornton is retiring.
Thornton did not seek re-election and her term ends Dec. 31. Audrey Wessels Scearce won election and will take her position on Jan. 1.
Thornton was recognized for her service at Monday’s session of Wharton County Commissioners Court.
“You have stepped way out from beyond just your little comfort zone and you probably always have,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “Since I’ve known you and your office, you know, some people would sit there and do their tasks and you took on safety, you brought in so many things early on and a lot of us are like ‘why did you doing this?’ … You really think outside of the box and need to be commended on it. And then the money, oh my gosh, we only meet once a year but you’re so thorough on your investing, and you should be. … I will always say you treat the county’s money like it’s your money, and you should. I’m very honored to have worked with you and I can say that you care about this county and the people in this county. That’s your number one goal outside your family and such but that’s very evident.”
Each of the commissioners thanked her and then County Attorney Trey Maffett commended her.
“I appreciate the seriousness throughout the years that you’ve always taken your job,” he said. “Being an elected official I think you represented the county well as treasurer and I appreciate that … You hold our feet to the fire a lot.”
After being presented with a plaque and posing for pictures, Thornton said a few words.
“Well, I wasn’t gonna say anything except thank you Judge and Trey (Maffett) for your kind words,” she said. “I always have been a salmon. So, but I have a professional love of what I do for a living. I love Wharton County and has been the greatest place to raise a family and run a business and I will continue to be active in the community to make this a better place. Thank you very much.”
