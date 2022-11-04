7,800 vote early in election

More than 7,800 registered Wharton County voters were expected to cast ballots in the governor’s race by the time the last early polls closed Friday.
The 31% turnout seen locally by mid-day Friday far exceeds the statewide averages which were running under 20% in metro counties during the early voting period, but well below record voter turnouts in 2020 and 2018.
There are 25,895 registered voters in the county. As polls opened Friday for the last day of early voting, 7,247 ballots had been cast with 3,216 at the El Campo poll, 2,986 in Wharton and 1,045 in East Bernard. Monday, Oct. 24, was the heaviest day of early voting with 990 ballots cast.
“Election numbers look great even with the rain ... and we are expecting a good turnout on Election Day as well,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Friday.
Most polls show Texas keeping Republican leadership although Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto Rourke was reported to be just 13% behind Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in a University of Houston poll released this week.
Others believe the race is much closer.
“If some white voters stay home then the Latino vote can actually move the needle at that point, and O’Rourke might have a chance. Or, if the Latino voters stay home, I don’t think O’Rourke has a chance,” St. Mary’s University political science expert Henry Flores told San Antonio television station Kens5 on Wednesday.
During the last mid-term election in 2018, Wharton County had 12,995 voters cast ballots while in 2014 a total of 8,529 ballots were marked.
Other key races on the November ballot are in Congressional District 22 where incumbent Republican Troy Nehls faces Democratic challenger Jamie Kaye Jordan; for Ag Commissioner with incumbent Republican Sid Miller being challenged by Democrat Susan Hays; for State Senate District 17 with Republican incumbent Joan Huffman running versus Democratic challenger Titus Benson; and State Representative District 85 with Republican Stan Kitzman facing off against Democrat Larry E. Baggett.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and polls will be set up at eight locations. Registered Wharton County voters can cast ballots at any of the locations.
Polls will be located at:
El Campo – El Campo Library Mayors Room, 200 W. Church; El Campo Civic Center – Myatt Room, 2350 N. Mechanic; and St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 512 Tegner.
Rural West Wharton County – Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Courtroom, 340 W. North in Louise.
Wharton – Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, 1924 N. Fulton; and Wharton County Historical Museum, 3615 N. Richmond Road.
East Bernard – East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside.
Rural East Wharton County – St. Joseph Parish Hall, 6902 FM 442 in Boling.
