7,800 vote early in election

More than 7,800 registered Wharton County voters were expected to cast ballots in the governor’s race by the time the last early polls closed Friday.

The 31% turnout seen locally by mid-day Friday far exceeds the statewide averages which were running under 20% in metro counties during the early voting period, but well below record voter turnouts in 2020 and 2018.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.