Wharton ISD voted Thursday night to adopt its proposed tax rate for the 2023-24 school year during its monthly board meeting.
The board voted, without a no vote, to adopt the tax rate.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Wharton ISD voted Thursday night to adopt its proposed tax rate for the 2023-24 school year during its monthly board meeting.
The board voted, without a no vote, to adopt the tax rate.
The rate is based on a $100 valuation for the tax year 2023-24 at a total tax rate of $1.0844.
Of that total, $.738 is for the purpose of maintenance and operations, while $.34640 is for the purpose of the payment of principal and interest on various debts.
The motion was made by Curtis Evans and seconded by Miguel Santes.
Wharton ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin noted that the first couple of years he was in Wharton, the district was considered “property rich” and owed the state a “couple of thousands of dollars” a year. He said that was not the case last year and will not be the case in 2023-24, and that the district will not owe money back to the state.
In the consent agenda, the board voted to approve a request for extracurricular state for the Wharton County 4-H organization, as well as on approval of Wharton County extension agents as adjunct staff members.
The board also approved a purchase of attendance credit (option 3 agreement), delegating all relevant contractual authority to the Superintendent.
Also at the meeting, the board heard an update on the ROAR Academy program. The district currently has 74 students enrolled in the program, with 47 of those students also earning dual credit from Wharton County Junior College.
ROAR stands for Realizing Our Academic Reward and offers the opportunity for students to earn up to 60 college credit hours through WCJC while at Wharton High School.
The board discussed possible expansion of the courses and paths offered through the program, but Dr. O’Guin agreed it could be risky to expand the program too far and dilute the resources available to the students.
Wharton ISD also heard an update on tracking data concerning time spent on student outcomes under its Lone Star Governance.
The board has a set goal of 50% of time spent discussing student outcome goals and spent 82 of 180 minutes (45.56%) of the previous meeting on the topic.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.