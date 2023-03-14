Two Wharton County FFA members took grand champion and reserve grand champion Junior Market Broilers at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and sold their projects for record amounts.

Exhibitor Kamryn Till, 18, from Nada – the reigning Wharton County Youth Fair Queen – and her Grand Champion Junior Market Broilers sold for $300,000, a new world record. The El Campo FFA senior said this is an accomplishment for not only herself, but her family.

