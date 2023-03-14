Two Wharton County FFA members took grand champion and reserve grand champion Junior Market Broilers at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and sold their projects for record amounts.
Exhibitor Kamryn Till, 18, from Nada – the reigning Wharton County Youth Fair Queen – and her Grand Champion Junior Market Broilers sold for $300,000, a new world record. The El Campo FFA senior said this is an accomplishment for not only herself, but her family.
“This has been a family project,” Kamryn said. “My parents have spent countless hours with me to raise these chickens.”
Kamryn’s broilers were purchased by Becky and Kelly Joy, J. Alan Kent – Julie and Alan Kent, Debbie and Joey McGuire, and Cheryl and Barry Heaton. McGuire, who is the head football coach at Texas Tech University, has said although this is only his second year at the auction, he knows how important the donors are to the exhibitors.
“This helps them advance in what they want to do,” McGuire said.
The Reserve Grand Champion Junior Market Broilers, shown by Gage Wilson, 8, from El Campo FFA, were sold for $175,000, breaking last year’s world record of $165,000. Gage’s broilers were sold to Lauren and Darrell Palmer, Dr. Hanna Lindsrog and Jonathan Rhoads, Holly and John Knudsen IV and Josh Harrison. Josh Harrison said he comes to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to give back to the kids.
“Giving back allows us to give the same opportunities I was given,” Harrison said. “We just want to support the kids.”
(0) comments
