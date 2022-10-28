While most everyone in the Houston area is flying high with the Astros in the World Series, another way to keep spirits soaring between games is to visit Wings Over Houston this weekend at Ellington Airport.
Returning this year are the Navy’s Blue Angels. The six Navy and Marine demonstration pilots fly the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. And here’s a bonus – Blue Angel No. 5 is the same plane that Maverick flew in “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Among the numerous attractions at the weekend show is the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a single-seat, multi-mission fighter with the ability to switch from an air-to-ground to air-to-air role at the touch of a button.
Mix intensity, passion, and personality with Extreme Flight. Patrick McAlee is a professional airshow pilot who maneuvers his Pitts S1-S, nicknamed the “Blue Demon,” to a choreographed music playlist.
Fan favorite “Tora Tora Tora,” the Commemorative Air Force’s recreation of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is returning. Featuring vintage aircraft from World War II, the demonstration is a living history lesson intended as a memorial to all the soldiers on both sides who gave their lives for their countries. With bombing runs, dog fights, and numerous explosions, this is a real crowd pleaser!
Among the 19 special guests scheduled to appear in the Legends and Heroes Autograph Tent are Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond, former NASA flight controller Gene Kranz, and George Abbey, former director of the Johnson Space Center.
There are numerous static displays, vendors, food booths and more to see and experience. There is more to do and see than you can take in on one day. Buy tickets and learn more at www.wingsoverhouston.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.