Wharton wins! Wharton wins! Wharton wins!
It couldn’t have been scripted any better in a Hollywood blockbuster as the Wharton Tigers broke a 22-game losing streak on a spectacular touchdown pass with three seconds to go in the game in a 33-29 homecoming victory over the Worthing Colts.
“It feels great, awesome feeling, man! Our players never gave up, they just kept fighting,” head coach Alvin Dotson II said after the game.
“It’s an amazing feeling you know. We got to keep working and get back to work tomorrow morning and get better every day,” quarterback Ryan Mendiola said.
With the Tigers down 29-27 and facing fourth and 10 with just 23 seconds to go, backup quarterback Angell Gaona threw a first down pass to the two yard line, only to have it called back on a penalty. On the next snap, facing fourth and 20, Gaona hurled it deep, finding running back Raymond Hudson at the 4 yard line. Hudson bulled his way through Colt tacklers to the end zone and the victory. Pandemonium broke out on the Tiger sideline with coaches and players, cheering, hugging, crying, high-fiving and celebrating like they has just won the Super Bowl.
“We didn't have nothing to lose,” Dotson said. “I mean 20-somthing odd game losing streak, we didn't have nothing to lose. So we just we just, we let the dice roll. We just have to do what we thought to get first downs and generate points. We should have did a better job of stopping this team but we didn’t, but the kids fought all the way to the end.”
The Colts got on the scoreboard first with a seven-yard touchdown run by Davion Edward. Later in the first quarter, Hudson rushed eight yards for a touchdown, tying the game. Hudson scored again, but the extra point failed, giving the Tigers a 13-7 lead. They slipped away when Worthing scored and went up 14-13. Then the Tigers did something they failed to do the previous week – they completed a pair of passes, with Jarad Newsome scoring. Once again the extra point attempt failed, but the Tigers went into halftime up 19-14.
The Tigers came out in the second half with Jacorric Allen replacing Ryan Mendiola at quarterback for a few plays where he made long runs. At the 9:00 minute mark, the Tiger attempted a field goal but failed. That gave the Colts a short field and a quick score with a two-point conversion to go up 22-19.
The Colts scored again with 5:21 remaining in the game to take a 29-19 lead. A minute later and Hudson was back in the end zone, closing the gap to 29-27. After that came the nail-biting plays and Hudson’s heroics to end the game.
“Raymond Hudson is a big time football player who I don’t think has gotten enough respect in his area,” Dotson said. “He’s a big time football player. I’ve been coaching 23 years … I've seen ’em all over and he’s a big time Division I football player. He’s all heart.”
The win puts the Tigers at 1-1 for the season. They next play at Yates on Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.