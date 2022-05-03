City, school board, WCJC elections are Saturday

Early voting has ended for city, school board, and Wharton County Junior College trustee positions and the polls will reopen on Election Day, Saturday, May 7.
As of Tuesday morning, 1,138 people had voted early in Wharton County, with polls open through the rest of the day.
Polling places:
Wharton Civic Center, Duncan Auditorium, 1924 N. Fulton St., Wharton.
Wharton County Library El Campo Branch, 200 W. Church, El Campo.
Wharton County Library East Bernard Branch, 746 Clubside Drive, East Bernard.
Justice of the Peace 3 courtroom, 340 W. North St., Louise.
Wharton City Council
Filing for Wharton City Council are Mayor Tim Barker, Councilmember Place 2 Steve Schneider, Councilmember Place 4 Don Mueller, Councilmember At Large Place 6 Alice Heard-Roberts, and her challenger, Larry Pitman.
East Bernard City Council
The election for the East Bernard City Council has been canceled due to a lack of contested races.
Wharton ISD
Filing for the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees are:
Position 3: Ann Witt, Steven Roberts, Christene R. Garza and Jim Smith.
Position 4: Doris Houseworth Teague and Ressa Zambrano.
Incumbents Christine Stransky and Rachel Rust did not file for re-election.
Wharton County Junior College
Filing for positions on the Wharton County Junior College Board of Trustees election to be held on May 7 are:
Position 1: Priscilla Metcalf and Judd Perry
Position 2: Larry Sitka (incumbent)
Position 9: Ed Cavey, Bret Macha, and Jack Moses (incumbent)
Proposed constitutional amendments
Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation setting Saturday, May 7, as the special election day for two proposed constitutional amendments in Texas. The two proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot are:
Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
“You need to get out there and vote. You need to make up your mind for or against,” Richter said.
For more information, visit the Wharton County website at co.wharton.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.