The Houston Texans could not find the end zone in their first game of the regular season and fell on the road to the Baltimore Ravens 25-9.
Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud recovered from a jittery first quarter, with the Texans only generating nine total yards, to complete 28 of 44 passes for 242 yards. He was sacked five times for losses of 46 yards. Stroud was under pressure on almost every pass attempt, but the Texans finished the game with 196 net passing yards to the Ravens 155 net yards.
“It (the result) wasn’t what we wanted but we have to make more plays. I had some positive things, but I need to keep growing from here,” Stroud said after the game. “I thought we did a decent job on third downs, getting the ball out. I try to get the ball out to our playmakers so they can make plays. I try to have a one-play mentality and go 1-0 on each play. Whether it’s a positive play or a negative play, I just shake it off and go to the next play. I don’t think we did anything super great. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. We need to get better in the red zone and have less penalties. It’s my job as quarterback to keep everyone on an even keel.”
The game was not well played as the Texans were flagged for nine penalties for 88 yards and the Ravens committed 13 penalties for 106 yards. But the Ravens overcame their penalties and two turnovers to score three touchdowns on short runs, while the Texans settled for three Ka’imi Fairbairn field goals.
For the game, the Texans were 0-2 in the red zone and 7-18 on third downs, while the Ravens were 3-5 in the red zone and 8-15 on third downs.
“When we come out in the second half, we have to move the ball and that is where we started to sputter and kind of hurt ourselves a lot,” head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We can’t hurt ourselves against a good team, and the Ravens are a good team. We can’t help a good team, and that is what we did today. We helped a good team, and you are not going to win games in this league by helping good teams. We need to play clean. The penalties stall drives and we just need to play clean football. We can’t keep helping our opponent. I told our guys, ‘this is not the time to hang your heads or be sad about it.’”
Rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. had six tackles with one sack and one tackle for a loss in his first regular season game.
“Will has been who he is all training camp and in the preseason. He continues to cause havoc in the backfield. He got to the quarterback a couple of times,” Ryans said.
Dameon Pierce had 11 carries for 38 yards, and Nico Collins had six receptions for 80 yards.
For the Ravens, Lamar Jackson, who signed a 5-year $260 million contract in May, completed 17 of 22 passes for 169 yards with one interception, and he rushed six times for 38 yards. Zay Flowers caught nine passes for 78 yards.
Next week, the Texans will host division rival Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Both teams are 0-1 after the first week of the season.
Q1: 1:00 BAL J.K. Dobbins 7-yard touchdown run. Extra point Justin Tucker
Q2: 3:56 HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn 35-yard field goal.
0:00 HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn 38-yard field goal.
Q3: 9:55 BAL Justice Hill 2-yard touchdown run. Justice Hill 2-point conversion.
5:21 BAL Justice Hill 2-yard touchdown run. Extra point Justin Tucker
Q4: 13:47 HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn 36-yard field goal.
4:50 BAL Justin Tucker 39-yard field goal.
