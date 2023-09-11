Breaking Through

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce carries the ball for a gain against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at NRG Stadium. He had 11 carries for 38 yards on Sunday during the season opener in Baltimore against the Ravens.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Houston Texans could not find the end zone in their first game of the regular season and fell on the road to the Baltimore Ravens 25-9.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud recovered from a jittery first quarter, with the Texans only generating nine total yards, to complete 28 of 44 passes for 242 yards. He was sacked five times for losses of 46 yards. Stroud was under pressure on almost every pass attempt, but the Texans finished the game with 196 net passing yards to the Ravens 155 net yards.

