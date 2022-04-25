Doris Houseworth Teague
Wharton ISD Board of Trustees, Position 4
I am seeking voter approval to become the next Position 4 WISD Board of Trustee. I am a fourth generation resident of Wharton County, a 1957 graduate of WHS, and descendant of W.L. Houseworth, who served as longest elective county treasurer. This background and experience will help me to make wise decisions as a WISD Trustee member.
I attended WCJC and transferred to Lamar University working on a business administration degree, while working in LU’s president office and raising three children. I worked for many years as a consultant, sales representative and company trainer for several large businesses in Texas and other states. This gives me the business sense to make logical and cost-effective decisions on how to use taxpayer money to improve all levels of the educational programs at WISD.
As a mother and grandmother, I understand how education plays a large part in creating a path to becoming an adult having skills that will enhance career options. Leave no student behind but allow the advanced level student to gain their potential.
I am determined to place my full attention to becoming an informed, attentive and available member of WISD Board of Trustees. I promise to attend any training sessions necessary to make decisions that will enable our ISD climb to an educational level that will draw parents to seek WISD as the path for their children’s education.
Thank you for your vote to allow me to serve all the citizens of Wharton’s ISD district.
