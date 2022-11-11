The transformation on U.S. Highway 59 to Interstate 69 in Wharton County may include a new bridge in the Mackay area, or perhaps just a new one directly across from the FM 961 bridge.
It’s early in the process, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said Thursday, adding that commissioners would be discussing the issue during court Monday morning.
The goal, he said, is to collect input before a decision is made.
“This is an issue for the commissioners to decide,” Spenrath said. “My goal is to continue being open about everything.”
Commissioners will have to decide whether an overpass should be at the Wharton Municipal Airport at CR 423, about a half mile south of the airport, or near the existing 961 bridge. Both proposed new locations fall in Precinct 4.
The issue arises as the Texas Department of Transportation prepares to transform U.S. 59 to I-69 from FM 961 at Wharton to El Campo. With the conversion, multiple highway at-grade crossings would be eliminated requiring overpass use at key points.
TxDOT told Spenrath they preferred putting a second overpass not directly with the FM 961 bridge but instead south of the airport, whereas the City of Wharton’s preference is at the airport’s entrance.
“Several years ago, the former district engineer stated that TxDOT preferred the overpass be constructed a little further south at or near CR 423 to put more room between it and the FM 961 overpass,” Spenrath said.
Regardless of the decision made, all current rail crossings will remain intact, according to TxDOT information released to Spenrath.
All possible scenarios have concerns.
Leaving the bridge almost where it is creates confusion and a lengthy gap between El Campo and Wharton.
At the proposed airport entrance location, traffic southbound from Wharton would need to drive about three miles to the Pierce exit, cross over and return to CR 423. Travelers heading north from El Campo would need to exit at Pierce to get to CR 423 and drive three miles north or exit at FM 961 and travel back about 1.6 miles.
If an overpass is located at CR 423, airport customers would need to drive about a half mile after exiting to reach the airport. It would have not effect northbound traffic.
“The only detriment is airport customers exiting and traveling south to EC – they will have to travel north 1.6 miles (not three miles) to take the turn-around at the FM 961 overpass before heading south on I-69,” Spenrath said.
TxDOT official Jeff Vinklarek is expected to be at commissioners court Monday to answer questions along with Gwyneth Teves from the City of Wharton.
Wharton County Commissioners Court meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in chambers at the Wharton County Courthouse Annex Building, 309 E. Milam in Wharton.
Also on the agenda are discussions of fall zones for electricity producing windmills.
