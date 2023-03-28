The new Wharton Junior High School building will not be ready for use until after the next school year – nearly a year later than anticipated – according to an update provided last Thursday to the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees.
“We’re not looking at December of this year, we’re looking at the end of the next school year as far as completion,” said construction project manager Mike Lanier. “Not what you want to hear, I understand that, but it’s just being realistic. It’s where we are.”
Lanier explained that there are three major issues impacting the delay in construction of most of the junior high building. The first two came during demolition of the old building. The biggest delay came when large amounts of asbestos was discovered in the building.
“The reports that we had from (Texas Association of School Boards) showed very little. That was far from correct,” Lanier said. “We ran into huge amounts of asbestos. And it’s not just knowing that you have it, it’s getting it abated. There’s processes that you have to go through.”
He said when the contractor, Polasek Construction, started demolition, they “exposed the presence of large amounts of asbestos not present in the report from TASB. You’re required abatement before demolition could continue. This requires a delay of several months. You have to meet state requirements for permitting, that’s a huge one, the abatement itself, and then releasing the site back to the contractor to resume. That took an abnormal amount of time. But there was a huge amount of asbestos in the building, something built in 1920s ’30s.”
The next thing was the lack of as-built documents of the building in city archives. Lanier said they had to investigate where water pipes and drains went since there were not schematics or diagrams to go by.
“They actually found some sewer pipes and sanitary pipes are just terminated out of the yard. They were still active. but they didn’t go anywhere,” Lanier said.
He said they had to resort to running cameras down pipes to determine where they went underground.
“Once the site working construction began, basically, they just started digging to find these things,” he said.
Finding out those things caused a reworking of the design, which took more time. Once demolition of the portions of the school that are not be saved and renovated was complete, the district hit a third major snag – supply chain issues.
“The next issue we’re running into is structural steel,” Lanier said.
He explained that they can’t just use any steel and that his has to meet the design specifications of the architect.
“We thought we were gonna have that structural steel in mid-March. And the other day you got a call and it went into the second week of April,” he said.
He said it is very possible with the way supply problems are in the country that it could be delayed longer.
Trustee Ann Witt wanted to know if the steel came from China. Greg Polasek of Polasek Construction said it did not.
Lanier said when the steel does arrive, construction should resume very quickly.
“So you know all those things just add up to time, but I do feel very confident,” he said. “I know you don’t see what’s happened in the remaining building. But there has been two tons of work that has happened in there, they’ve done everything they can. And once we get the structural steel, you’ll see that start to rise very quickly, it goes very fast. We call it coming out of the ground. When you get it out of the ground, it goes pretty fast.”
Trustee Miguel Santes wanted to know if the project was still within budget. Lanier said there is a guaranteed maximum price built into the contract, so it will remain within the budget.
Board Vice President Sherrell Speer, who was leading the meeting in place of President Curtis Evans who was absent, asked for an update on the new fieldhouse at the football stadium.
“We’re still in need of two issues, lockers and air handlers. And I think the air handlers may be the biggest issue. If we don’t have it ready, by the first part of the summer, we’re going to do a Plan B, to where it will be able to be utilized to the beginning of the school year without a doubt,” Lanier said.
