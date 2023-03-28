The new Wharton Junior High School building will not be ready for use until after the next school year – nearly a year later than anticipated – according to an update provided last Thursday to the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees.

“We’re not looking at December of this year, we’re looking at the end of the next school year as far as completion,” said construction project manager Mike Lanier. “Not what you want to hear, I understand that, but it’s just being realistic. It’s where we are.”

