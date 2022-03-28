School board adopts incentives for teachers

Quietly tucked away in the consent agenda approved March 21 by the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees were financial incentives designed to reward teachers whose students perform well on the STAAR test and also to those willing to teach at Sivells Elementary School.
Two items placed on the consent agenda (items normally considered to be routine and not in need of discussion) were the incentives, called Strategic Staffing Initiative by the district, and teacher salaries for next year.
“The stipend is designed to attract high-quality staff to Sivells Elementary School,” the report says.
The action gives an additional $5,000 to Sivells core subject teachers, instructional facilitators, interventionists, and administrators.
“The hope is the incentive encourages positive results-oriented teachers to teach at our neediest campus – Sivells Elementary. More importantly, it fosters employee retention and long-term loyalty, and enhances our salary competitiveness,” the report says.
There are 27 eligible teachers, which would cost the district $135,000.
“The district seeks to prioritize all human capital actions to address the recruitment and selection of high-quality educators through the execution of best hiring practices as well as leveraging staffing stipends. The goal is to increase teacher effectiveness and retention to ensure improved academic outcomes,” the report says.
The Student Growth Incentive Plan is “a teacher performance incentive model based on student STAAR [State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness] assessment success. The purpose of the incentive is to incentivize junior high and high school teachers while challenging students to grow as well as move beyond approaches on STAAR assessments to meets or masters.
“The incentive is designed to award teachers for students’ progress, growth, and performance in the 2022-2023 school year by compensating teachers $25 for each student who meets grade level performance and $50 for each student who masters grade level performance or who exhibits growth from one year to the next,” the report says.
The report said the maximum cost to the district would be $ 110,050, assuming each student meets masters level performance.
“Teachers will be paid for all STAAR assessments required to graduate (sixth grade: Reading and Math, seventh grade: Reading, Writing, and Math, 8th grade: Reading, Science, Social Studies, and Math, High School: Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History) or the Universal Screener (where applicable),” the report says.
A starting teacher or librarian in the school district with no experience earns $47,500 for their 10-month employment. After a year they receive $48,300. At 30 years the salary is $62,650.
