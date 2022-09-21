Wanted fugitive from Wharton captured

A Wharton man was among three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders who are back in custody following their recent arrests.
Columbus Johnson, 58, of Wharton was arrested Sept. 8 in Rosenberg by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, Rosenberg Police Department officers, and Department of Public Safety special agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in Houston.
Johnson had been wanted since January after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. Two months later, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.
In 1982, Johnson was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving an 11-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years of confinement. In 1992, he was convicted of murder and received a life sentence. Johnson was released on parole in 2013.
The other two 10 Most Wanted fugitives arrested are Raynaldo Tijerina of San Antonio and Steven Powers of Teague.
Tijerina was arrested Sept. 6 in Fort Stockton and Powers, of Teague, was arrested the same day in Atlanta.
Tijerina, 44, affiliated with the Tango Blast gang, has been wanted since October 2021, when the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for Tijerina’s arrest the following month for a parole violation.
In 1995, Tijerina was convicted of murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. While in prison, he was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to an additional 15 years. Tijerina was released on parole in January 2017.
Powers, 59, has been wanted since May, when the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and one count of bail jumping/failure to appear.
In 1981, Powers was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to four years of confinement. In 1991, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to 18 years of confinement. In 1994, he was convicted of aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually, for which he was sentenced to 10 years of confinement. In 2014, Powers was convicted of assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation and was sentenced to six years of confinement.
