Wanted fugitive from Wharton captured

Columbus Johnson

A Wharton man was among three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders who are back in custody following their recent arrests.

Columbus Johnson, 58, of Wharton was arrested Sept. 8 in Rosenberg by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, Rosenberg Police Department officers, and Department of Public Safety special agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in Houston.

