Nurses witness, respond to crash

When a car went off rain-slickened Highway 59 near the FM 102 overpass Wednesday, a group of nurses at AccentCare witnessed the crash and quickly sprang to action.
“The Home Health clinicians were in a case managers meeting as they heard and saw a horrific accident outside their office,” AccentCare public relations manager Holly Titsworth said. “The team rushed to the scene to render aid and support. They even took fire extinguishers in case the vehicle caught on fire. Other team members called 911.”
