• During the three days of Apollo 17’s lunar surface activity from Dec. 11–14, 1972, Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt made three extra-vehicular activities (EVA) for a about 22 hours of exploration of the Taurus–Littrow valley. Their first EVA was more than three times the length the time Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin spent walking on the moon on Apollo 11.

• Cernan and Schmitt covered more than 22 miles in the Lunar Roving Vehicle and collected a record 75 pounds of geologic samples.

