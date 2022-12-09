• During the three days of Apollo 17’s lunar surface activity from Dec. 11–14, 1972, Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt made three extra-vehicular activities (EVA) for a about 22 hours of exploration of the Taurus–Littrow valley. Their first EVA was more than three times the length the time Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin spent walking on the moon on Apollo 11.
• Cernan and Schmitt covered more than 22 miles in the Lunar Roving Vehicle and collected a record 75 pounds of geologic samples.
• Cernan piloted the rover a maximum speed of 11.2 mph, giving him the unofficial lunar land speed record.
• Three astronauts made the journey from Earth to the moon twice: James Lovell (Apollo 8 and Apollo 13), John Young (Apollo 10 and Apollo 16), and Gene Cernan (Apollo 10 and Apollo 17).
Gene Cernan made his rookie trip to space on Gemini 9A with Tom Stafford on June 3-6, 1966.
He was accompanied by Stafford and John Young on his second flight, Apollo 10, which orbited the moon May 18-26, 1969. Cernan served as the lunar module pilot.
Cernan was the commander of Apollo 17 on Dec. 7-19, 1972. He and Harrison Schmitt spent a record three days on the moon while Ronald Evans orbited above in the command module.
Last words spoken on the moon
“Bob, this is Gene, and I’m on the surface; and, as I take man’s last step from the surface, back home for some time to come – but we believe not too long into the future – I’d like to just (say) what I believe history will record: that America’s challenge of today has forged man’s destiny of tomorrow. And, as we leave the moon at Taurus–Littrow, we leave as we came and, God willing, as we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind. Godspeed the crew of Apollo 17.”
50th anniversary celebration
Space Center Houston is hosting two events on Friday, Dec. 16, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 flight to the moon.
Apollo Legends and Artemis Leaders will be held at 11 a.m. in Space Center Theater. There will be a panel discussion with Apollo legends and Artemis leaders. Tickets are complimentary for members but required for entry.
Discovery Briefing, presented by Wellby Financial, will be held at 6 p.m. in Destiny Theater. Tehre will be an exclusive premiere of the new short-form edition of the film “The Last Man on the Moon.” Explore the mission and get an up-close look at Apollo 17 artifacts housed in the center. Learn about the role of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) Camera in planning Artemis lunar landings and more. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase. Space is limited.
Space Center Houston is planning to build a new facility to help future astronauts prepare for missions to the moon and Mars.
“We call it right now, a Lunar-Mars Facility,” spokesperson Meridyth Moore said. “And because it has two, two-and-a-half-acre facilities that are going to be lunar surfaces and a Mars surface, our guests are going to really have some exceptional, unprecedented access to watch future space exploration and the innovation and the testing.”
Moore said the “space industry, NASA commercial space, academia really need a place for collaboration and a collaborative facility. And so this Space Center Houston location can be that convening hub, where in this facility, you can have NASA commercial industry, colleges and universities alike, working together using facilities that are state-of-the-art and really helping to further space exploration in their own ways.”
She said the center is in a pre-campaign phase to begin raising funds for it. The plan is to launch the campaign soon and hopefully break ground in 2023.
“We’re excited, but the future’s bright, you know, the new space age, it’s moving fast. It’s growing extensively with the number of space agencies around the world,” she said, adding “that is really kind of key and integral to keep that growth here in Houston. And we’re excited to be part of it and facilitate it.”
