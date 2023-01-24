Wharton County has added one more road to its no-through truck traffic zone ordinance and is about to consider another one.
In November, the commissioners court created no-through truck traffic zones on portions of county roads 406, 407, and 408, south of FM 1162 on the southeast side of El Campo. Shortly after that, Commissioner Doug Mathews requested that CR 410 be added to the ordinance. That public hearing was held Monday, Jan. 23, and unanimously approved following the hearing at which two people spoke in favor of it.
“For a number of months Commissioner Mathews has received complaints and concerns from area homeowners claiming their houses, their cars, and the exterior and interior of their property was being covered with unbearable dust turned up by hundreds of dump trucks operating in and around the neighborhood,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said when opening the hearing. “There may not have been hundreds of trucks, but there were so many trucks making hundreds of trips.
“The issue was a nearby property owner was hauling in aggregate base materials and storing it on his property. Then the materials were later reloaded and transported to regional solar farms where the materials were being used to build roadways throughout the new solar parks. The excessive high volume of truck traffic was causing seriously unsafe living conditions for the local neighborhood residents living alongside those roads and County Road 410 along with some safety concerns. Also, the county roads were being devastated by the heavy truck traffic.”
Resident and local business owner Larry Janik was the first to speak in favor of the ordinance.
“You know, we have safety concerns. The traffic is outrageous,” he said. “Just like anything else, we’ve got good truckers and we’ve got not-so-good truckers. Some of them roll past the house at a reasonable rate of speed. Some of them blow by like it’s the Indy 500.”
He noted that the county just improved CR 410 last year.
“It’s devastating to see what some of that brand-new road looks like for us now,” Janik said.
Earl Mason, who also lives on the road, said the problem on CR 410 got worse when trucks re-routed after the first group of roads were closed to through truck traffic.
“You didn’t solve the problem, you just moved it,” he said.
He said he has safety concerns for children living along the road. He also reiterated Janik’s point about the condition of the gravel road.
“The road is a brand-new road and it there are sections that look five years old,” he said. “It was just replaced late last year.”
He said when the truck traffic started, the drivers were nice.
“But as time goes on, they began to get more and more aggressive,” he said.
Later in Monday’s agenda the commissioners took up a request by Commissioner Bud Graves to schedule a public hearing on making County Road 212 near Kendleton a no-through truck traffic zone.
“In the in the past, a number of trucks hauling materials to the new solar farms in the area have attempted to use County Road 212 as a quick cut-through from U.S. (Highway) 59 over to County Road 219,” Spenrath said. “The excessive high volume of these trucks is causing damage to the county road. More importantly, it’s creating potential unsafe living conditions for the local neighborhood residents.”
He noted that the road was recently repaved and it is becoming damaged again.
“Commissioner Graves is hoping to preserve the work recently completed on County Road 212. But again, more importantly, to preserve or protect the safety in the lives of the people living there,” he said.
Graves said the major problem are trucks from Lamberti USA, located at CR 212 and Highway 59, that go down the road to turn around at CR 219 and come back and then stage on the road rather than inside Lamberti’s property.
“What we’ve also run into is Lamberti is staging their trucks as soon as they come across railroad tracks to their facility on side of the road, and they send them down to the end to 219, all the way down 212, making them turn around and come back to Lamberti and staging them again on the road. So it’s not only the solar farms, it’s Lamberti traffic,” he said, adding that “they have a yard right there that’s capable of holding those trucks in their yard and not on the county roads. So it’s become a safety issue more than anything.”
The hearing for that request will be held Feb. 27 at 9:45 a.m. in the commissioners courtroom in the county annex building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.