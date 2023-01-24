Wharton County has added one more road to its no-through truck traffic zone ordinance and is about to consider another one.

In November, the commissioners court created no-through truck traffic zones on portions of county roads 406, 407, and 408, south of FM 1162 on the southeast side of El Campo. Shortly after that, Commissioner Doug Mathews requested that CR 410 be added to the ordinance. That public hearing was held Monday, Jan. 23, and unanimously approved following the hearing at which two people spoke in favor of it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.