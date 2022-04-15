The City of Wharton has begun the process of annexing property it owns on the west side of town for use for the future FM 1301 Extension.
The extension will expand the road also known as the Boling Highway between U.S. Highway 59 and Business 59.
“As you are aware, we have acquired several parcels as we are expanding the extension for FM 1301,” said Gwyn Teves, the city’s director of planning and development. “There are eight of those parcels that we have acquired that are outside of our current city limits.”
The acreage totals 37.3 acres.
“It is my request at this time that the city council move forward with annexation on those eight parcels that are outside of our city limits,” Teves said.
The council, with Councilmember Clifford Jackson absent, voted unanimously to proceed.
After Monday’s council meeting, which lasted less than 10 minutes, Teves said the proposed annexation will need to be advertised, a public hearing held, and then be voted on by the council. Since the city already owns the property, she does not anticipate any opposition.
Teves said the property will allow the FM 1301 Extension to be built and then the road itself will be turned over to the Texas Department of Transportation. The right-of-way will be owned by the city.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a variance for temporary housing at 223 Linn St.;
• Awarded a contract for the construction of the Wharton South East Avenue sanitary sewer rehabilitation project, phase 2;
• Requested that New Diamond Investments, LLC, replat property on Wm. Kincheloe, block 64F1;
• Approved a request by Ron Sanders of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture for the citywide garage sale on June 3-4, including use of the city hall parking lot and the placement of trash cans and signage;
• Approved payment to Weisinger, Inc. for the Wharton Well and Water Plant contract, No. 2, well construction; and
• Approved payment to Aranda Industries for the Colorado River Flood Control Public Utility Abandonment Hughes Street.
