An abandoned, rundown mini storage business in a blighted section of town now shines brightly and is open for business after undergoing a major rehabilitation.
Wharton Storage at 629 W. Caney St. was purchased and rehabbed by Steve Haver of Sugar Land, who purchased the property last year and opened for business in July. The time in between saw spent applying grit and elbow grease to make the property functional again.
“Yeah, it looked like something out of a Stephen King horror flick,” Haver said. “It was abandoned for many years from what I understood, and doors falling off, just lots of debris and overgrowth. Kind of a scary looking place.”
Haver is no stranger to rehabbing property.
“I like to buy rundown commercial properties and bring them back to life, make them beautiful again,” he said. “And I like mini storage. And I’ve actually driven through Wharton several times over the last few years, going to Bay City or wherever, looking at other property. And I’ve noticed that property over there. It’s been abandoned for a while. I used to flip houses years ago and moved into commercial real estate.”
The rehab was done with support from the Wharton Economic Development Corporation.
“That’s great, they did an excellent job restoring the facility,” said Joshua Owens, executive director of the Wharton EDC.
WEDC provided $5,000 for façade improvements and $763.99 for signage.
“Wharton EDC encourages investment in the community by providing matching grants to revive commercial properties around town,” Owens said. “Steve Haver has done an excellent job in restoring the Wharton Storage facility. The property is on the route of my daily walk and I have been pleased watching progress he has made in bringing that small corner of Wharton from dereliction into productive economic use. He maintains a clean, well-lit facility.”
“They basically gave me 50% of this my sign costs and $5,000 for the business restoration grant,” Haver said. “And I’m really grateful to work with the City of Wharton, because not all cities often grant money like that. So it’s a nice incentive for commercial investors. I think it’ll just benefit the community in the long run and attract more investment dollars.”
Haver said he found some surprises when he began cleaning up the place. There was a lot of junk that had to be cleaned out.
“We discovered some drainage issues that we fixed. Between the buildings, we were holding water, it was kind of a surprise,” he said.
He did a soft open in July and had the grand opening on Aug. 1.
“I’ve got 45 mini storage units, 5 by 10 and 10 by 10 non-climate controlled units and then I’ve also got 13 outdoor parking spaces I’m renting as well for boats, RVs, and vehicles,” he said.
Haver said he hopes his business will spark more redevelopment in the area.
Milam is mostly abandoned buildings; there’s probably two or three buildings in use on Milam between Sunset and Old Richmond. So that the whole block needs some love,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.