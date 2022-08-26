An abandoned, rundown mini storage business in a blighted section of town now shines brightly and is open for business after undergoing a major rehabilitation.

Wharton Storage at 629 W. Caney St. was purchased and rehabbed by Steve Haver of Sugar Land, who purchased the property last year and opened for business in July. The time in between saw spent applying grit and elbow grease to make the property functional again.

