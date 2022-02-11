Wharton County Emergency Management Director Andy Kirkland will retire on March 1, but the county commissioners are not letting him go that easily.
When the commissioners meet Monday morning, they will consider appointing Kirkland as a deputy in the office he has overseen for the last 25 years.
Kirkland said the action makes sure he is covered by the county should he be called to action for any reason.
“This covers me if something happens,” he said.
Kirkland said he is “retiring from all the responsibility” but not the county.
“I love it too much, especially the weather part of it. I’m a weather geek,” he said.
He will be replaced as director by Chief Deputy Russell McDougal of the sheriff’s office.
The commissioners will also act to move a voting location from the Boling Fire Station to St. Joseph Parish Hall in Boling.
Among the other items on the agenda are:
● Approving modifications to the district attorney’s office;
● Granting a temporary construction easement to the City of Wharton for Tract. No. 324TE;
● Approving a contract change for Wharton County Hurricane Harvey Disaster Recovery Contract;
● Approving an interlocal agreement with Wharton Control and Improvement District #1 for funding assistance for the Louise Water Plant #2 improvement project;
● Accepting additional funds from the Wharton County Water Control and Improvement District for the Disaster Recovery Grant Contract;
● Take action regarding bids received for the sewer and water facilities project involving generator installation and consider awarding a construction contract to Constar Construction for $200,000;
● Approve an agreement with Verizon for eight GPS units for $217 per month;
● Approve a preliminary plat for Dan Shattuck subdivision;
● Ratify repairs on a transmission of a 2010 Chevy;
● Approve final Carrascoza subdivision No. 2 plat;
● Approve purchase requests and various vehicles and equipment;
● Accept and award request for qualifications for architectural services for the assessment of storage needs for the county;
● Approve a TxDOT bridge replacement on County Road 114 at the LCRA canal; and
● Ratify grants for Victims of Crime Act and Violence Against Women Act.
The commissioners meet Monday, Feb. 14, at 9:30 a.m. in the county annex building, 309 E. Milam St.
