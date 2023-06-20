With heat indexes predicted to sit comfortably between 105 and 117 for the next week, heat stress is a real concern for crop maturation as the harvest approaches despite the plants having a wet beginning to the growing season.
“For the past week it has been hot, windy and dry. Cotton is a heat-tolerant plant, but no crop likes to be that hot and dry. The main problem is it’s being combined with dry weather. The convergence of conditions is likely to translate into aborted squares ... Without irrigation, cotton plants are currently under stress,” Wharton County Agrilife Agent Corrie Bowen said.
While the area saw plenty of rainfall at the beginning of the year, some fields even filling with water as hard rains blew in, almost none of it has come recently, with the Lower Colorado River Authority’s rain gauge near El Campo Memorial Hospital measuring 14.84 inches for the year with just 0.13 inches in the past 30 days.
Weather always has an impact on crop production as poor weather means fewer crops and less money in the producers’ pockets.
“It’s been a tough year thus far for cotton. Cotton acres are down in 2023 - about 54,000 acres planted,” Bowen said.
Tight cotton markets were a prediction in January, with lower predicted domestic costs of cotton and decreased exports predicting lower cotton prices and an overall lower demand in the product, as reported by Agrilife officials.
It seems those predictions held somewhat, especially as compared with the previous year. Since January, cotton has traded at around $81.50 a pound, a far cry from last year where at the end of April and beginning of May the commodity was trading at almost double at $154.42 per pound.
This comes on the downswing of fertilizer prices, as the prices of fertilizer continue to wane with the average price per ton of anhydrous fertilizer dips to $787 a ton or about half of what it was last year at the same time.
High temperatures that make it a struggle for cotton to take hold might be more of a mixed blessing for corn and grain sorghum producers looking to get their crops out of the ground soon.
“Grain sorghum harvest will begin in the next 10 days. These hot days have helped to bring down the grain moisture in time for harvest. Later planted grain sorghum will continue to be subject to sugarcane aphids, stink bugs, midge and head worms ... We could have used some more moisture on the corn ... Overall, I think we’re still expecting a good corn crop. The current weather could translate into some lighter grain test weights,” Bowen said.
