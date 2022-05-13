Juan “John” Delgado, a Wharton resident and Bay City police detective who died last year of COVID-19, will be honored Sunday at a National Police Week ceremony on the White House lawn along with 615 police officers who died in the line of duty.
A native of Port Lavaca, Delgado served 43 years as a law enforcement officer and was in the Army 82nd Airborne Division and a combat medic before that.
“He’s always been a service to the community for many years,” said his wife, Cyndi Delgado.
She said Juan, whom she calls John, moved to Wharton in 1978. He began his law enforcement career in Port Lavaca, then moved on to the Wharton Police Department, Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, and finally to Bay City, where he worked for more than 20 years as a detective.
His legacy continues as his three children – Julia Trevino, Danielle Delgado, and JD Delgado – all became police officers, serving in Rosenberg and Meadows Place. His two stepchildren (Cyndi’s from a previous marriage), Candace Cardoza and Brian Vega, live in Wharton.
Cyndi said Delgado caught COVID-19 while on duty.
“He got diagnosed on July 15, 2020, and he passed away on July 15, 2021,” she said.
“Because John passed away in the line of duty, his name will be remembered at the police wall (National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial) in Washington, DC,” she added.
Cyndi said her husband would have been proud of the honor.
“It’s such an honor for him to be on this wall. He dedicated all his life to the community. He never thought about retiring. The kids wanted him to retire many years ago but he just loved the job too much,” she said.
He was also liked by his peers.
“The Bay City Police Department last week gave a $2,500 scholarship (in his name) and moving forward they’re gonna do one every year to one of the high school students in Bay City,” she said.
In addition to herself and most of the family, there will be representatives from the Bay City Police Department at the ceremony.
“He was a big mentor. He mentored so many people,” she said. “He always helped in the community. He was always ready. Helping kids. He was involved with Shop with a Cop in Bay City. Always helping the young and, you know, he loved being a police officer.”
Delgado was 67 when he died.
“Even after his death, he’s still helping people, you know, through this scholarship,” Cyndi said.
She said she will have mixed emotions at the White House ceremony.
“It’s just really emotional, and honored ... He was such a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather. John and I were married previously, of course. We were married almost 20 years,” she said.
The ceremony is part of National Police Week on May 11-17. It is sponsored by Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, and the Fraternal Order of Police and its auxiliary. The week includes numerous conferences and programs, a candlelight vigil. Children’s programs, a picnic, and a gala.
In a few weeks the End of Watch Ride to Remember will pass through Bay City. It consists of a large trailer with pictures of fallen officers on it.
“They visit all the police departments so that people can remember him,” Cyndi said.
She said his memory will not soon be forgotten.
“He spent many hours and late nights being the investigator that he was, and he was good at it,” she said. “I’m honored to have been his wife. He definitely was one at a kind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.