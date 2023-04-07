(Editor’s note: This is the 10th part in a series on the history of the Colorado River.)
Historic major flooding in Wharton County was due to Colorado River waters being impeded from reaching its mouth into Matagorda Bay by The Raft and other elements.
Politics always plays a part in who gets attention, money, and results. Why did 1908 and 1918 Corps of Engineer federal studies result in “Colorado not worthy of improvement by government funding”?
In 1828, a letter written by one of Stephen F. Austin’s Old 300 told of rice being planted on land now in present day Wharton County. Prior 1900, money crops in Wharton County were cotton and sugar cane. After 1900, rice seen as a money crop which did not attract boll weevils, cane weevils, or need large numbers of workers to plant and harvest, nor expensive processing. What rice did need was water – lots of water.
In 1937, all water in Colorado River transferred to Colorado River Authority. Texas has five river authorities: Colorado, Brazos, Sabine, Guadalupe, Neches. Each owns all water rights and determines who can draw water by permit from these rivers.
June 1900, Pierce Ranch planted its first money rice crop in Wharton County, soon followed by Matagorda farmers. In September 1900, a hurricane damaged crops along the Gulf Coast, except for rice which weathered the storm. Between 1890-1900, Texas and Louisiana produced 75% of rice in the United States, and in 1903, Texas and Louisiana produced 99% of U.S. rice. In 1901-02, Matagorda County planted 35,460 acres; Wharton County 23,600; and Colorado County 15,000. In 2000, Wharton, Matagorda, Colorado counties produced 50% of rice in Texas.
By 1908, Matagorda County had 60,000 acres in rice with 11 pumping plants along Colorado having a tax value of $200,000. These rice interests made it known to the Corps of Engineers their desire to not have Colorado improved. Besides The Raft, there were numerous smaller rafts between it and the bay. These acted as reservoirs to hold water for pumping stations and gravity flow canals. Prior to pumping plants all irrigation depended on gravity flow and crop produced was known as Providence Rice – God providing enough rain upstream.
Over 20 years later The Raft was eliminated. Its removal gave Matagorda County and town of Matagorda a “gift” that keeps on giving – the delta.
The Delta
The delta area of wetlands was formed from sediment deposited just outside a river’s mouth due to flow strength being its lowest push forward.
The Town of Matagorda was established due to the area being protected by a barrier island and having a deep-water bay that could allow ships to dock. It was envisioned to become a major port on the Gulf Coast. A 45-acre delta existed prior to removal of The Raft between shore and barrier island in East Matagorda Bay.
The Raft was being dismantled but needed a flood to push it downstream. This happened in May and June of 1929. That flood carried debris and sediment along its path to the mouth, grabbing smaller rafts and more sediment. Tons of sediment and debris joined the delta in existence and extending its size and reach. The increased flow force had unintended consequences as this caused Colorado to eat away its bank in its downward trek – was some places up to 200 feet. An old problem solved but a new problem was created. Some call this the “ripple effect.”
In only one year the delta grew to 1,780 acres and in 1933 it was 3,470 acres. By 1936, it extended across Matagorda Bay to the barrier island and consisted of 4,890 acres; 1941: 7,098 acres; 1953: 7,200 acres. The cause for diminished growth was the building of the Mansfield and Buchanan dams at Austin which halted silt from upstream going into the Lower Colorado system after mid-1940s.
In 1936, a channel was dredged through this new land to enhance boat traffic up Colorado to Selkirk Island and to keep sediment from blocking the river’s mouth, which could change the path of the river.
The Town of Matagorda, once next to a bay, was now next to the delta and intercoastal canal. When you cross “high in the sky” canal bridge [which replaced the swing bridge] you will see “land” on either side of the road to the beach. This was created from the demise of The Raft. This new land contains bait camps, housing, restaurants, etc. that bring tourists and their money to the area.
