Hackers who infiltrated and shut down the computer system at OakBend Medical Center on Sept. 1 also siphoned off “sensitive patient and employee” personal information, a spokesman confirmed recently.

The hackers, whose identify is still unknown to hospital executives, uploaded a ransomware virus into the hospital’s computer system, effectively shutting it off until a ransom was paid, said Ivan Shulman, public information officer for the hospital group.

