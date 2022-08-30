The Texas Department of Agriculture has granted the suspension of a rule regarding the application dates of 2,4-D in Wharton County of the special provisions for Wharton County of the Texas Pesticide Laws and Regulations.
The suspension allows for the ground application of 2,4-D and 2,4-D containing herbicides by permit on the west side of the Colorado River in Wharton County beginning Thursday, Sept. 15. Ground applications of 2,4-D on the east side of the Colorado River in Wharton County are already permissible. All other applicable rules for Wharton County continue in effect. Pesticide applicators are urged to pay special attention to rule 7.53(oo)(4), which says “In no case shall 2,4-D be used to treat any area that is nearer than two miles to any susceptible crop.”
The rule suspension granted by TDA only allows the application of 2,4-D by ground only beginning Sept. 15. The aerial application of 2,4-D in Wharton County continues to be prohibited until Sept. 15 on the east side of the Colorado River and until Oct. 1 on the west side. The use of any turbine or blower-type ground application equipment to apply regulated herbicides is prohibited.
Also, in a regulated county such as Wharton County, no person shall spray regulated herbicides (2,4-D, dicamba, MCPA, or quinclorac) when the wind velocity exceeds 10 miles per hour or as specified on the product label, if the label is more restrictive.
TDA pesticide license holders are required to submit a regulated herbicide spray permit when 2,4-D, dicamba, MCPA, or quinclorac will be sprayed in a regulated county. The submission of the regulated spray permit pertains to 2,4-D, but also when spraying dicamba, MCPA, or quinclorac in Wharton County.
