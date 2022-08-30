The Texas Department of Agriculture has granted the suspension of a rule regarding the application dates of 2,4-D in Wharton County of the special provisions for Wharton County of the Texas Pesticide Laws and Regulations.

The suspension allows for the ground application of 2,4-D and 2,4-D containing herbicides by permit on the west side of the Colorado River in Wharton County beginning Thursday, Sept. 15. Ground applications of 2,4-D on the east side of the Colorado River in Wharton County are already permissible. All other applicable rules for Wharton County continue in effect. Pesticide applicators are urged to pay special attention to rule 7.53(oo)(4), which says “In no case shall 2,4-D be used to treat any area that is nearer than two miles to any susceptible crop.”

