Kitzman unseats Rep. Stephenson

Stan Kitzman will represent state House District 85 as the Republican nominee running against Democrat Larry E. Baggett in the November General Election.
With 14,025 ballots cast, challenger Kitzman won 8,134 votes (58%) and carried Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Waller counties. Incumbent District 85 Rep. Phil Stephenson collected 5,891 votes (42%) and carried Fort Bend and Wharton counties. Both candidates carried their home county by a 2:1 margin, Waller for Kitzman and Wharton for Stephenson.
“Our margins were fantastic in Fayette and Austin counties, Colorado County and Waller were steadfast. Not many people voted in Fort Bend County, but we made a good showing. In Wharton County – my opponent’s home county – we made good inroads and will continue to work,” Kitzman said.
“I was disappointed that one-third of Wharton County voted for the other guy. I used to get 80% of the votes, but I’m not mad at anyone. I thought (Fred) Roberts would be the one to look out for,” Stephenson said.
The primary election held March 1 saw four republican candidates vie for the District 85 nomination. Stephenson carried 40%, Kitzman carried 34.5%, Fred Roberts almost 16% and Artemio Hernandez almost 10% of voters.
Tuesday’s runoff election turnout was unevenly spread across the new district, with less than 5% of the nearly 19,000 voters in Fort Bend County casting ballots whereas almost a quarter of Fayette County’s 17,500 voters participated. Average turnout for this election ranged at slightly more than 10%. Wharton County’s turnout for the run-off stayed within 1% of the district average, with 9.68% of Wharton County voters casting ballots as opposed to the initial primary that saw 15.64% of voters make their choice.
In the March primary, 17.23% of voters participated overall. Only Fayette County saw less than a 10% decrease in voter turnout. Waller County had less than half its original turnout for the runoff, dropping from nearly 16% to almost 6.5%.
“I think the people that knew me, certainly believed in me and knew what I could do. I think people wanted a new representative,” Kitzman said.
“I’m reasonably sure of (why I lost), these four counties are new to me. I wanted to expand these rural counties in Texas,” Stephenson said.
District 85 was redrawn in the last legislative session, adding Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Waller counties and reducing Fort Bend County’s portion in the new district.
An issue with endorsements had last minute statements from candidates and higher powers in state government weighing in on District 85’s runoff.
“You can’t say it didn’t have an effect. It was a calculation that didn’t work out. The governor wasn’t in this race and that brought him in and pushed things over the top,” Kitzman said.
“We screwed up with the governor, that shouldn’t have happened,” Stephenson said.
Looking forward, the candidates are both planning to stay active in Texas. Kitzman is planning for the upcoming November election.
“We’ve been focusing on the primary. Given the President’s actions about Texas, I think the Democrats won’t do well in Texas. We don’t take anyone for granted though, we’ll take it seriously and campaign and well earn their vote in November,” Kitzman said.
Stephenson said he isn’t done in his community.
“This might me just hanging up the glove. Not being in the legislature, I might become an advocate to get people fired up. I’ve been talking about the importance of education since I’ve been in office,” Stephenson said.
Both candidates had thoughts about the outcomes of the election.
“I feel really good, we’re excited to represent the people in this district. To see the support we received was humbling and that’s just one more reason we want to go to work for these folks,” Kitzman said.
“I wanted to win for the people, I want to fix the property tax and fix our schools. I guess people didn’t want me,” Stephenson said.
In other statewide runoffs, incumbent Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton defended his nomination against George P. Bush, 68% to 32%. Dawn Buckingham was selected over Tim Westley in the Republican runoff for land commissioner, 69% to 31%. Buckingham will run against Jay Kleberg, who was selected as the Democratic nominee over Sandragrace Martinez, 53% to 47%.
Incumbent Wayne Christian won the Republican nomination for railroad commissioner over Sarah Stogner in a landslide, 65% to 35%.
Texas Democrats chose Mike Collier as their nominee over Michelle Beckley for lieutenant governor, 55% to 45%. Janet Dudding won her primary for comptroller over Angel Luis Vega, 61.5% to 38.5%.
