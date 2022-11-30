A pair of El Campo men were killed the early morning of Nov. 22 in an automotive crash in Lavaca County.
The two men, passenger Hector Rios Jr. and driver Joel Herrera, both 18, were headed west on Hwy. 111 in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming Dodge Ram pick-up.
“The pickup was driving east towards Edna and the Elantra was driving west to Yoakum. The Elantra went over the center line and struck the Dodge. The truck flipped and ended on its roof in the eastbound lane. The Elantra continued crossing the road and ended up in the ditch,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said.
The Dodge driver was taken from the scene by EMS to Victoria and treated for non-life threatening injuries, Miguel said.
Rios and Herrera were pronounced dead at 6:16 a.m. by Judge Hallie Hall at the scene. Autopsy results are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.