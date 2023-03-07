The Texas General Land Office (GLO) conducted a meeting Monday on the National Historic Preservation Act compliance regarding the redevelopment of the former Stephen F. Austin School in Wharton.

The meeting, held at the Wharton Civic Center, was one of several that will be conducted to mark the progress of the plans to convert the school – also known as the Able Street School and Hopper Elementary School – into affordable rental housing. It was the first such meeting since David Bowlin, president of A2J Holdings, closed on the purchase of the property from the Wharton Independent School District in January.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.