The Texas General Land Office (GLO) conducted a meeting Monday on the National Historic Preservation Act compliance regarding the redevelopment of the former Stephen F. Austin School in Wharton.
The meeting, held at the Wharton Civic Center, was one of several that will be conducted to mark the progress of the plans to convert the school – also known as the Able Street School and Hopper Elementary School – into affordable rental housing. It was the first such meeting since David Bowlin, president of A2J Holdings, closed on the purchase of the property from the Wharton Independent School District in January.
Redevelopment of the site has been hotly contested by the Wharton County Historical Commission (WCHC) and the Wharton County Heritage Partnership (WCHP). The two groups, consisting largely but not entirely of the same people, have fought to preserve the building as a school or for a similar function. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is significant for being the first Little School of the 400 in the state. The Little Schools were formed to teach Hispanics and other non-English speakers 400 key words in English. They are considered the forerunners of the national Head Start program.
The meeting was led by GLO representative Patrick Kainer and GLO contractor Rob Lackowicz of SWCA Environmental Consultants. The purpose of the meeting was to focus on the historic preservation and archaeology compliance of the project. About a dozen people participated in the meeting, offering input and asking questions about preserving the building, its history, and conducting archaeological research on the school grounds before any of the proposed rental units are built there. Concerns were raised about the possibility of unmarked graves on the site with it being located next to a cemetery and also possible Native American burials.
The project began in 2018 when the Wharton ISD sought a grant to create rental housing for teachers. The district was awarded a $8.75 million Disaster Recovery Affordable Rental Program grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that is administered through the GLO. The original plan was to demolish the school and build houses for teachers there.
The grant was written by Laura Clemons. When it was determined the school district had no business operating rentals, Clemons invited developer Bowlin of A2J Holdings to come on board the project. At the end of 2019, the Wharton County Heritage Partnership (WCHP) was formed with a focus of preserving the building and preventing its demolition.
In 2020, Bowlin went under contract with the Wharton ISD to buy the property for $500,000 and move forward with the project, utilizing the $8.75 million grant. The WCHP, with Bolin’s support, got the building listed on the National Register.
Bowlin’s plan now is to restore the building to its original 1935 condition and convert the classrooms into apartments, along with public community spaces. Additional rental units are proposed to be built on the grounds. A programmatic agreement is in place to assure the historic and archaeological preservation of the site.
“The GLO is now committed to doing a full evaluation of the property for archaeological concerns,” SWCA contractor Rob Lackowicz said.
Bowlin said they are in the assessment process.
“We are just really midstream with the historic condition assessment inventory,” he said. “It’s a very extensive process. As most of you know, there are 14 classrooms. But there’s about 50 different spaces that we’ve identified throughout the building, and including outside the building, that we’ve created a very detailed catalog and inventory. Every element, not just a door, but a door that will have separate three hinges and a lock set and a deadbolt and the door strikes so that one door might have seven different elements by which we go in and conduct an inventory assessment.
“And we’re looking for various categories. Is it from the historical period of significance? Does it have any contamination related to mold or lead based paint or asbestos? So every one of these elements, and each one of the rooms will be evaluated on a line item basis. I think we’re approaching 1,500 line items in the catalog. So it’s going through a lot of review,” Bowlin said.
Kainer, the GLO representative, was focused on the process of following the programmatic agreement, making sure every step is complete before any construction work begins.
“There’ll be a 30, 60, and 90% design stages, and there will be another 15-day comment period (for each one),” he said. “So approximately five to six more comment periods coming up as we go through the PA process.”
Joe Cardenas III of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens), raised concerns that none of the process was being offered in or translated into Spanish. Kainer said they would correct that.
“The nexus of the beginning of the Head Start project in the country actually happened here at Wharton, in that particular school,” he said. “We have an interest in not only identifying exactly what room that occurred of the 14, but what are we going to do to make a preservation effort for that room and also to tell that story? I mean, it’s the only surviving structures.”
He said he wants to see more Hispanic input into the process.
“That’s why I’m here, you know, because in no way do I see the Hispanic community engaged in a meaningful way to have a say so with regards to what’s going to happen,” he said.
Absolem Yetziah, a member of the Five Rivers Council of the Karankawa tribe, addressed the meeting remotely, expressing his concerns for preservation of his tribe’s potential burials there and other artifacts that may be on the property.
“It’s very troubling for us to see a subdivision on gravesites, you know, so I’m sure it would be very troubling for some people to see new homes in a historical school,” he said. “But the change that is being presented, the tribe does not feel this as negative in any way. In fact, they would benefit humans, which is all that we ask for is that humans be benefited and taken care of.”
WCHP members Merle Hudgins and Pat Blair expressed their concerns about the historic and archaeological preservation of the building and the site. Hudgins was concerned about a part of the project that Clemons talked about regarding public areas and a proposed literacy/activity room. Bowlin said those things are part of the plan but noted they are not far enough along in the process to have detailed answers to their questions.
