The three school districts that make up the East Wharton County Special Education Cooperative are dissolving the organization at the end of this school year.
The Wharton ISD Board of Trustees voted at their January meeting to end the agreement with Boling and East Bernard ISDs following discussion in executive session.
“I can’t speak for the other districts,” Wharton Superintendent Michael O’Guin Sr. said in an email after the meeting. “Although Wharton ISD did not initiate the dissolution, Wharton ISD felt it was in its best interest to be a stand-alone SPED (special education) department.”
According to information shared on all three district websites, “The East Wharton County Cooperative (EWCC) is a shared services arrangement among the Boling, East Bernard, and Wharton ISDs that provides special education services to eligible students ages three through twenty-one. We strive to provide a child centered educational process and instructional and related services in the least restrictive environment using a variety of placement options for special needs students. The EWCC is committed to communication and collaboration among students, parents, educators, and other stakeholders so that children with disabilities can receive appropriate educational programming.”
O’Guin said the district is evaluating how it will manage its special education program next year.
“Wharton ISD is currently evaluating staffing patterns to determine staffing needs moving forward into the 2023-24 school year,” he said. “We have yet to determine whether positions will be added or deleted.”
East Bernard ISD also voted to leave the co-op.
“The EBISD Board of Trustees voted to exit the EWCC, and has delegated authority to the superintendent to develop an action plan to address the needs of EBISD students in special education beginning with the 23-24 school year,” Superintendent Courtney Hudgins said. “At the conclusion of the current contract with EWCC (June 2023), EBISD will assume responsibility to provide services for our students in special education.”
Boling ISD will take the matter up at its next board meeting.
“The Boling ISD Board of Trustees is aware of the dissolution and will take formal action at our next meeting. As superintendent of schools, I have evaluated options and have been developing a plan to provide the best services. I am confident that we will be able to successfully meet the needs of all our students for the 2023-2024 school year,” said Boling Superintendent Keith Jedlicka.
