The Republican Party of Wharton County will host a meet and greet for candidates and the public Thursday, Feb. 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mikeska’s BBQ restaurant off Highway 59.
Two Republican candidates for Wharton County treasurer, Audrey Wessels Scearce and Christa Lynch Albrecht, are both confirmed, as is State Rep. Phil Stephenson.
Congressman Troy Nehls and State Sen. Joan Huffman have been invited, but have not confirmed.
“Candidates will have a reasonable time (5-10 minutes) on the mike. This will be determined by candidate attendance,” said Don Al Middlebrook, chairman of the county’s Republican Party.
Middlebrook said this is not a debate, but more of an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves. “The real conversations should take place one-on-one at their respective tables,” he said.
Middlebrook said the purpose of the meet and greet is voter education. “This is a good time for voters to meet the candidates and ask them questions to help them determine who they want to vote for.”
Early voting starts on Monday, Feb. 14. The Primary Election to determine who will face Democratic, Libertarian or other candidates is March 1.
