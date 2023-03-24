WCJC Career and Transfer Center to have ribbon cutting

Wharton County Junior College will host a ribbon cutting and reception for its Career and Transfer Center on Tuesday, March 28, at the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public. Pictured from the left are Mike Adkins, WCJC’s director of academic and career advancement; Catherine Shoppa, senior academic advisor; Jazmin Cordova, academic advisor; Elvia Rodriguez, Title V HSI English and communications advisor; Stephanie Kolacny, academic advisor; and Linda Vacek, student success assistant. 

 Submitted photo

Wharton County Junior College will host a ribbon cutting and reception for its Career and Transfer Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 28 at the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public.

WCJC opened its first Career and Transfer Center on the Wharton campus in the fall of 2021 with the purpose of expanding services to low-income and first-time-in-college students. Funding for the center is made available by a $3 million Title V Grant. The college secured the grant in 2020 and receives $600,000 annually until 2025.

