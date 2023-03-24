WCJC Career and Transfer Center to have ribbon cutting

Wharton County Junior College will host a ribbon cutting and reception for its Career and Transfer Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 28 at the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public.
WCJC opened its first Career and Transfer Center on the Wharton campus in the fall of 2021 with the purpose of expanding services to low-income and first-time-in-college students. Funding for the center is made available by a $3 million Title V Grant. The college secured the grant in 2020 and receives $600,000 annually until 2025.
The center is designed to increase transfer, retention and graduation rates for Hispanic and first-time-in-college students. Through the Wharton site, around 2,400 career advising sessions have been held and more than 1,335 transfer advising sessions have been completed.
Mike Adkins, Title V HSI project director, said the center serves as a hub for all Title V services and academic advising. These include everything from advising to providing transfer information to internships opportunities. Financial literacy is also provided to help students learn how to better manage their finances.
“The career and transfer center provides our students with a great place to plan for their future here at WCJC and beyond,” Adkins said. “We have career assessment tools and staff that help students identify their future goals and then find ways of achieving them. We also have internship opportunities and funding available to help students obtain hands-on experience.”
To assist students who can’t make it to the Wharton campus, center staff offers virtual services. Trips to four-year universities, career and transfer fairs, and special workshops supplement the center’s services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.