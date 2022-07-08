Nominate favorites in Best of Wharton County

The Best of Wharton County contest is back!
Nominations are now open with the public being asked to list their favorites in an assortment of categories from Best Plumber to Best Vehicle Dealer or Kolache to Best Fitness Center or Realtor.
“We’re happy to bring back this contest. The public interest when we held the 2019 contest was phenomenal,” Wharton Journal-Spectator Publisher Bill Wallace said. “We had planned then to do it every year, but then, well, COVID.”
You, the readers, will be the nominators and the judges for the 2022 Best of Wharton County. To make your nomination, visit the Journal-Spectator website www.journal-spectator.com and click on the 2022 contest logo at the top of the page.
All visitors can add their favorites, but the business must have a location in Wharton County. Houston area businesses that send service personnel down on occasion, for example, are not qualified.
“I’m sure a lot of those folks do fantastic jobs, but this is a Best of Wharton County contest and we want to keep true to that,” Wallace said. “As nominations begin to be posted, I think folks will truly be surprised at the number of businesses we have in this county.
The contest is sponsored by the Wharton Journal-Spectator, East Bernard Express, and El Campo Leader-News, with a nomination period this month, voting in August, followed by a magazine highlighting winners.
“This is truly bragging rights on the line in just about any category you can think of and, because we will leave the results up all year, this will be a go-to for visitors or just folks looking to try something new,” Wallace said.
Each company and/or person will receive a free name listing in the contest if nominated. If they want more than just their name out there to make sure they get noticed, any business can purchase an image ad that will appear by their listing or even a short video.
Look to future editions for more information, and get ready to nominate. For more information call 979-532-8840.
