Wharton County Junior College will host two registration events to help students get ready for the fall 2022 semester.
The “One Stop Apply and Register” events will be held at both the Richmond and Wharton campuses. The Richmond event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in the lobby. The Wharton event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the campus library. During the events, students will be able to apply to receive assistance with: Academic, career and transfer advising; applying; financial aid; registering; TSI testing available; WCJC student e-mail accounts and logging in; and submitting pending admissions documents.
“If you’ve been thinking about attending college, stop by these events. We will help you get started,” said WCJC’s Dean of Enrollment Management and Registrar Jerry Martinez. “Maybe you started college and took a break, and now you’re thinking about returning to complete that certificate, degree or transfer hours. We can help you get back on track to finish. These events are open to all prospective and current students.”
No pre-registration is required. Spanish-speaking staff will be available. Students should bring a picture ID and immunization records, specifically their bacterial meningitis shot records. For more information, email registrar@wcjc.edu or call 979-532-6303.
