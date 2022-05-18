The 47th annual Eagle Lake Rice Field Day is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 28 at the David R. Wintermann Rice Research Station on Farm-to-Market Road 102 just north of Eagle Lake.
The field day will include a tour the research station, information about management of insects, weeds, plant nutrients, and diseases; varietal testing; and rice breeding.
The field day is coordinated by the Colorado County Rice Committee. The evening program will be held at the Eagle Lake Community Center with Dr. George Knapek with the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M providing a Farm Bill and Ag Policy update.
The evening will conclude with a Texas Department of Agriculture Laws and Regulations and Worker Protection Standards presentation by Mr. Greg Baker. A catered meal will be provided. Two continuing education units will be offered to all licensed pesticide applicators who attend the tour and evening program.
For more information, call 979-234-3578 or 979-732-2082.
