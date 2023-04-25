Curtis W. Evans: WISD Board of Directors

Name: Curtis W. Evans
Name: Curtis W. Evans
Office seeking: WISD Board of Directors
Age: 64
Address: 1214 Crestmont Dr., Wharton, Tx 77488
Contact information: 979-487-0031, cevans1798@aol.com
Occupation: Retired chemical company employee
Family: Single with two adult sons who graduated WHS
What qualifications do you have for the position you are seeking?
Resident of Wharton for over 50 years. WHS and WCJC graduate. 2019 Leadership of TASB Graduate. “Texas Association of School Board TASB Members”.
What are your top three priorities or concerns for this position?
First and foremost, I would say the safety of our students, teachers, staff and Administrators.
As a school district, we must educate all students. To meet that responsibility we must have a curriculum that has multiple pathways to address the different interest of our diverse population. We need CTE (career and technology education) courses that will prepare our students to enter the workforce immediately upon graduation from high school. We also must offer enough dual credit and advanced placement courses to prepare our students who intend to enroll in a two or four year college or university upon completion of high school.
The third and final concern of mine, is a need for all the stakeholders in our WISD to come together for the sake of the students we serve. The constant negative criticisms of our Superintendent, Board of Directors, and school district doesn’t benefit our District. Trying to find ways to end the misinformation, and listen to all stakeholders and find solutions for the problems we face is a big concern of mine. Our Board of Directors must come together and work with our superintendent as a “Team of 8”.
