A 27-year-old El Campo man accused of shooting his grandparents could spend the next 99 years behind prison bars if ultimately convicted.
Attacked inside their home, both grandparents survived the Aug. 7 shooting, the grandfather hit in the stomach and groin and the grandmother in the leg.
Kristian Dre Cadriel was arrested that night, found hiding behind a trash bin in the 1400 block of Avenue I.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a two-count indictment for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury against Cadriel last week noting the charge is the result of family violence and that a deadly weapon was used.
Cadriel and his mother were arguing initially that night, according to the El Campo police investigation, but that he left.
He “came back with a handgun. He starts arguing with (his grandfather) ... points the gun at him and (the grandmother) gets in front of him, trying to push the gun down,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said during initial coverage.
The gun discharged, Cadriel then allegedly pointed the gun at his grandfather and fired twice.
The couple had installed security cameras inside their living room, cameras which reportedly captured the entire incident.
Cadriel has a history of family violence, pleading guilty to the crime in December 2021. In that Aug. 5, 2020, case he was placed on five years deferred probation, serving 39 days in the county jail.
The judge also ordered Cadriel to pay a $1,200 fine, perform 200 hours community service, take an anger management class and stay away from his victim.
El Campo police records indicate he was arrested for family violence on Aug. 9, 2015, and Nov. 8, 2021, as well.
In December 2018, Cadriel pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted forgery in December 2016 collecting a probationary sentence over $320 worth of checks. He was ordered to pay $1,080 restitution and perform 60 hours community service.
Wharton County Jail records indicate Cadriel has been arrested for possession of marijuana and theft four times since 2013.
Cadriel remains in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of $150,000 in bond. He’s been held there since Aug. 8.
