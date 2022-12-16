Linda Lins was celebrated Wednesday with a party in the Wharton ISD boardroom in recognition of her retirement after 27 years as the superintendent’s secretary.
Serving as the backbone of the administration, she outlasted six superintendents.
“Dr. (Michael) O’Guin is my seventh superintendent,” she said.
Lins said retiring is bittersweet.
“I’ve always told people this is the best job in Wharton,” she said. “I want to be able to travel and do what I want to do while my health is still good. Some people wait so long and they aren’t able to enjoy retirement.”
She said her advice to her replacement is to just enjoy the job.
“Just enjoy it as much as I did. It’s a great job. There’ll be a lot for someone to learn, but I had to learn it. Nobody really taught me. I just learned that it’s an ever-learning job,” she said.
O’Guin took a moment to comment about Lins.
“You know, when I think about Linda and I not working together, and I’ve only been here for two and a half years, I kind of get emotional because my very first day in Wharton ISD, this young lady met me up here on a Sunday at 10 o’clock in the morning and she was so graceful and thoughtful, and ‘what can I do to help you.’ I thought it was just because I’m superintendent, I just got the job. And then I started working with her day in and day out, and it never changed. And so that told me a lot about her as a person,” he said.
“We couldn’t function without you. You know, (you) keep us all together and make sure you get us all information,” WISD Trustee Philip Henderson said. “And I met you years ago, just sitting by you at the basketball game accidentally. We kind of made it a date every Tuesday and Friday night we played at home, even away, so I know I’ll see you at games. Appreciate you. Thanks for everything you did.”
“We appreciate you,” added Trustee Miguel Santes.
O’Guin said she is always welcome at the district.
“So we’re saying goodbye, but not goodbye forever,” he said. “And you know, you have an honorary seat here in this building. And I just want you to know, that not only do I appreciate you, but I know everybody in this building, and I’ve had a lot of people in this district, say how much they appreciate you. So thank you, thank you, thank you for all these years of service.”
