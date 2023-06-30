Lions Treat Families To Museum Night

At the event (in no particular order) Lions Club members: Jeffrey Blair, David Schroeder, Steve Johnson, Vance Snedecor, Worthy Carpenter, Marvin Kolida, Susan Welch, Audrey Limas and Karen Smith.

The Wharton Lion Club held their third annual family night at the Wharton County Historical Museum.

About 75 people showed up and shared ice cream and popsicle treats and families adventured through Wharton’s history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.