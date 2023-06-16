Wharton’s annual James Simmons Jr. Juneteenth Festival has been canceled for 2023 while El Campo will celebrate the national holiday today at Willie Bell Park.

The 2019 event in Wharton drew a crowd of more than 9,000 people, excited to celebrate after Hurricane Harvey postponed the 2018 celebration due to ongoing recovery efforts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.