This month, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) answered Gov. Greg Abbott’s call to action for state agencies by launching a new public awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of fentanyl.

The multi-pronged campaign includes posting informational signage in DPS buildings, public service announcements at driver license offices statewide, and publishing a webpage offering valuable resources.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.