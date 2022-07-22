Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin introduced 10 new administrators to the board of trustees at Thursday’s regular board meeting.
Joining the district are:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin introduced 10 new administrators to the board of trustees at Thursday’s regular board meeting.
Joining the district are:
Jasmine Hopson, assistant principal at Wharton Elementary;
Jonathon Szymanski, assistant principal at Wharton High;
Jennifer Raney, elementary instructional specialist;
Melodie Peddy, assistant principal at Wharton Junior High;
Fritz Zarate, K-12 math specialist;
Nicole Jenkins, director of assessment, accountability and student services;
Lucia Vargas, ESL/bilingual specialist;
Angela Medina, director of elementary schools;
Kenneth Turner, assistant principal at Sivells Elementary; and
Leroneatra Ward-Williams, secondary instructional specialist.
All but two were on hand to meet the board and thank them for the opportunity to work for the district. In addition, two current administrators were promoted.
“Dr. Denise Ware, who is currently serving as our assistant superintendent of human resources and operations, has been promoted to the position of deputy superintendent,” O’Guin said. “And so she will be the second in charge of the district. In my absence, she will be the go to person … And then also Miss Venitra Senegal, who was currently working in the district as executive director of curriculum and instruction… she has been promoted to the position of assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.”
Five-Star failure
Activist/consultant Gerry W. Monroe, who touts himself as the Five-Star General, lost the disciplinary appeals for three students accused of assaulting a coach at halftime of a football game last Oct. 8. He appeared at a disciplinary appeals hearing in March on behalf parents of three students who were disciplined after the altercation. Monroe carried the appeal to the Texas Education Agency.
“This week, I received a letter from the commissioner of education, Mike Morath, and he did notify Wharton ISD that the complaint filed by Mr. Gerry Monroe on behalf of the parents of those students has been dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, alternatively for failure to provide evidence, instead of claim, upon which relief can be directed, and so that case is officially closed,” O’Guin said. “And so we won't be having to go back and revisit that … I know, everybody was kind of waiting on some closure on that. So we can turn the page, we can move forward.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.