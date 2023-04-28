The Wharton City Council denied CenterPoint Energy’s request for an electric rate increase and is partnering with other cities to battle the proposed rate hike.
At Monday’s meeting the council voted unanimously to, “deny the Distribution Cost Recovery Factor Rate Request of CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC, and its increase in rates under its ‘Rider TEEEF’ Application made on or about April 5, 2023.”
“My recommendation is we deny the distribution cost recovery factor rate and that we have Herrera Law and Associates continue to represent us in this this. It will put it off for a couple of months any rate increase and it gives them the opportunity to negotiate the lower rate than what they’re asking for,” City Attorney Paul Webb said.
Last month the city council voted to join the Texas Coast Utilities Coalition of Cities to fight the proposed rate hike.
According to the resolution adopted by the council, “on about April 5, 2023, CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC (CEHE) filed an application for approval to amend its Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) with the City that will increase CEHE’s rates effective Sept. 1, 2023, by about $84.6 million; and … CEHE filed an application for approval to amend its mobile-generation rates (Rider TEEEF) with the City that will increase CEHE’s rates by about $187.9 million annually.”
Through the resolution, the city claims, “CEHE failed to show that its proposed rate change in its DCRF rates is reasonable and therefore the City has concluded that CEHE’s proposed rate change is unreasonable.”
This action by the city is common practice with many municipalities whenever a rate hike is proposed.
Police getting incinerator
Utilizing money from the National Opioid Settlement, the Wharton Police Department is purchasing an incinerator for $5,700. Chief Terry Lynch went before the council to get approval to make the purchase.
Before approving the purchase, Lynch was asked what the department does now to incinerate illegal drugs and other evidence.
“We ultimately take it to another agency, which depends on where we get it, and sometimes Beaumont, sometimes the Houston area, and sometimes the Lake Jackson area, it just depends on who’s allowed us to bring it over,” he said.
It was noted that if the department has a major drug bust of something like marijuana, it doesn’t have space to store it for later destruction.
“If we get stuck with multi pounds of marijuana we’re gonna be in trouble. We’re gonna have to find a place to get incinerated,” Lynch said.
The council approved the purchase unanimously.
Lynch also received permission from the council to remove two stop signs that are no longer needed.
“I just want to remove two stop signs from John Knox Street at Old Boling Road,” he said. “One, the offset intersection would be a private drive and the other would be Boling Road and it’s just kind of a repetitive stop sign.”
The intersection is near the Wharton High School baseball and softball fields.
