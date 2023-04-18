Burnell Neal: Wharton City Council Member District 1

Name: Burnell Neal
Office seeking: Wharton City Council Member District 1
Name: Burnell Neal
Office seeking: Wharton City Council Member District 1
Age: 59
Contact information: 979-618-9016
Occupation: Logistics Manager, Just Do It Now
Family: Married to Shandra Branch-Neal and father of five
What qualifications do you have for the position you are seeking?
I am a proud citizen of Wharton for over 50 years in district 1 and a register voter. I am a team player committed to the needs of my district yet empathetic to the needs of all citizens in Wharton. I also possess excellent problem solving skills.
What are your top three priorities or concerns for this position?
1. Levee project
2. Street repair and ditch maintenance
3. Equality in public works
